DES MOINES — Waukee was just too clinical. Too relentless. Too good.
The top-ranked team in the state was too much for Bettendorf, which fell 3-0 to the Warriors in a Class 3A state semifinal match Saturday at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
“They’re the best team in the state technically,” said senior goalkeeper Micah Poole, who made seven saves and was tested all game. “Their passes are so clean, they switch the ball so fast and they bring so many people up on the attack. They know where their spots are, they know how to get by people.
“They’re the best team in the state. They proved it today.”
It was the same result as last year’s state championship game between the two teams.
Unlike last year’s loss, Bettendorf (13-3) still has a chance to close out its season with a win, taking on Cedar Rapids Washington in a consolation game at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Knowing it needed to contain the Waukee attack, Bettendorf started out with an extra defensive midfielder, hoping to keep the Warriors (21-0) from attacking up the middle.
The Warriors, who have won 27 straight dating back to last season, adjusted and started the attack from the back up, bringing the ball up the sides and centering into the box.
Will King buried a cross from Jules Hutchison in the 15th minute. Niko Madrigal doubled the lead in the 49th minute, converting a rebound off a shot from Max McLaughlin that ricocheted off Poole’s hands right to King’s feet.
“It’s difficult to play a team like that,” Waukee head coach Carlos Acebey said of the Bulldogs. “They’re very organized, physical and fast and they made it difficult for us but I thought our guys figured things out and were able to score the way we asked them too. It’s really just how we play throughout the year.”
Bettendorf tried to adjust to get an attack going but that opened up an avenue for Edi Cokovic, who scored his 17th goal of the season in the 55th minute. The Waukee defense held up the rest of the game, posting its 17th shutout of the season.
“They pretty well kept us under control,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. “I thought we played very hard with them for about 30 minutes but the extra goal they got was because we gambled and tried to create and I’m not ashamed of my guys.”
After the game, several players from both teams stayed and talked. The respect between the programs was evident.
“They made it difficult for sure,” Acebey said. “It’s a testament to Ben, he’s been here many years now, this is his 20th appearance and people probably were more surprised this year more than anything else but he just keeps coming back. He’s got his guys, they’ve bought in, they’ve got a program that’s sustainable for many years.”
Bettendorf’s run to the state semis may have surprised some people but the Bulldogs look more than ready to keep this thing going, graduating four starters and returning leading scorer George Elias.
The seniors take pride in knowing they had a hand in bringing Bettendorf to state three straight seasons, returning the program to the level it was used to after a four-year state hiatus.
“A lot of people really didn’t believe in us at the beginning of the season, but it feels good to prove people wrong,” senior Tyler Wellman said. “We've got young guys with a lot of talent and hopefully they'll be back here next year and hopefully I'll be back to watch."
Bettendorf holds its graduation today. The Bulldogs have a day of recovery before having to return to Des Moines on Tuesday.
They plan to come out with the same intensity that got them there in the first place.
“Hopefully the younger guys will look up to the seniors and hopefully they’ll follow our lead so we can end on a good note,” Wellman said. “Then send our juniors and underclassmen on the right way for next year.”