Torres' hat trick helps Rocks upend Panthers

It was not always pretty, but the Rock Island boys soccer team got the job done at the Panther Pitch on Wednesday night against United Township.
The Rocks collected a 6-1 victory to move to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Western Big 6. United Township fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in league play.
The Panthers controlled a lot of the possession during the first half, but it was the Rocks who led going into halftime 2-1 after two converted penalty kicks from junior midfielder Alejandro Torres.
Torres went to the spot and found the back of the net in the 11th and 31st minutes.
Rock Island opened the second half with a quick goal from junior Jake Brandt, who was left 1-on-1 with the keeper after a cross from the right side of the field from senior Isaiah Kerr. An insurance goal came from Murad Ahmed and a very late third goal from Torres to complete the hat trick.
Getting that late hat trick was a huge boost of confidence for Torres and was the first of his career.
“I’ve been trying to score as much as I can and tonight I just felt in the rhythm,” Torres said. “With the last goal, I just wanted to finish the game strong and I wasn’t too worried about the hat trick. I just wanted the team to stay under control in the final few minutes.”
Torres didn't feel any added pressure stepping up to the penalty spot twice in one game. He just cleared his head before taking the shots.
“I just try to calm down and see the moment in my head before shooting,” Torres said. “After that, it’s just about finding a corner of the net.”
After the first penalty kick from Rock Island, the Panthers charged down field on the kick off and Chan Nawl scored a 12th minute goal to equalize after a series of shots and deflections from the United Township attack.
A lot of offensive chances for United Township were whistled dead for offside calls, with five chances taken away in the first half and six in the game.
Veteran United Township head coach Phil Weaver blamed a lack of communication for the mistakes that the Panthers made in the game.
“It started out with lazy techniques and guys not being in the right positions, and that resulted in the penalty kick,” Weaver said. “We put ourselves down early and even though we got back into things right away, similar issues came up and we just can’t play like that.”
Rocks coach Rudy Almanza felt his team started out slow, but after the first penalty kick they upped the urgency with how they played.
“I just wanted them to build energy early on,” Almanza said. “We have had a series of tough games and they built more courage in this one and started to believe in each other.”
Rock Island sent 24 shots with 13 going on target, and that’s a key facet of how Almanza wants his squad to play.
“I like to say that you can’t score unless you shoot the ball first,” Almanza said. “You never know when it might take a favorable deflection, so you always have to take the opportunity when it comes up.”
After the early United Township goal, the Rock Island back line tightened up and limited its opponents to just 13 shots and nine on goal. Strong play from the defense is a great thing in Almanza’s mind.
“It’s a blessing as a coach to have a backline as strong as ours,” Almanza said. “I’m also comfortable enough to move some of our midfielders back there as well, so we have some flexibility with our personnel.”