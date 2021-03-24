Torres' hat trick helps Rocks upend Panthers

Torres didn't feel any added pressure stepping up to the penalty spot twice in one game. He just cleared his head before taking the shots.

“I just try to calm down and see the moment in my head before shooting,” Torres said. “After that, it’s just about finding a corner of the net.”

After the first penalty kick from Rock Island, the Panthers charged down field on the kick off and Chan Nawl scored a 12th minute goal to equalize after a series of shots and deflections from the United Township attack.

A lot of offensive chances for United Township were whistled dead for offside calls, with five chances taken away in the first half and six in the game.

Veteran United Township head coach Phil Weaver blamed a lack of communication for the mistakes that the Panthers made in the game.

“It started out with lazy techniques and guys not being in the right positions, and that resulted in the penalty kick,” Weaver said. “We put ourselves down early and even though we got back into things right away, similar issues came up and we just can’t play like that.”

Rocks coach Rudy Almanza felt his team started out slow, but after the first penalty kick they upped the urgency with how they played.