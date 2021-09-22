Traore's hat trick helps UT get back in the win column

ORION — One streak was going to come to end on a windswept Wednesday here at Charger Field.
The only question was which one — the seven-game winning streak the Orion-Sherrard soccer co-op took into Wednesday's matchup with United Township, or the Panthers' six-game winless streak.
Less than 24 hours removed from another tough one-goal setback at Rock Island, UT set the tone by scoring just 20 seconds in, and senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore's hat trick boosted the Panthers to a 5-0 victory.
"We were trying to lift ourselves up from the Rock Island game," said Traore, referring to Tuesday's 4-3 Western Big 6 Conference loss, one of three one-goal losses UT (2-4-2) had endured.
"That was a game we should've won, and we wanted to play off that one in this game. We never underestimate any team, and we know we can do better."
Traore scored the first of his three goals just over six minutes in, with freshman midfielder Adrian Hughes setting him up.
However, it was senior midfielder Devin Gordan's tally just 20 seconds after the opening kickoff, assisted by junior Andrew King, that gave the Panthers the boost they needed.
"We definitely needed it, especially after (Tuesday) night," Gordan said. "We were feeling down after that one."
In addition to Tuesday's loss at Rock Island, United Township had lost 3-2 in a double-overtime, penalty-kick shootout against Geneseo and dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Quincy.
"We were getting frustrated," said Gordan, "but we knew we could come back and still play hard, and play as a team. In our huddle, we definitely talked about needing this win going into next Tuesday's game with Moline."
Throughout the bulk of the contest, the Panthers dominated the pace of play, with Orion-Sherrard (9-6) mounting a few sorties into UT territory only to be denied by UT defenders.
In fact, O-S United could only muster just two shots on goal.
"It was a nice run," Orion-Sherrard coach Rick Cline said of his team's seven-game win streak. "We stumbled coming out of the blocks at the beginning of the year and really underperformed at the Oregon Tournament.
"After that, we had a meeting of the minds and identified the problem as being insufficiently prepared mentally at kickoff. That was a fixable problem, and the guys rose to the challenge. Tonight, that was our first problem."
Before the first half was over, UT senior forward Nelson Franco-Castillo scored off the first of Christopher Wells' two assists with 2:10 on the clock to stake his club to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Traore's two second-half goals, coming less than five minutes apart, secured the win the Panthers sorely needed.
"Last night (Tuesday) was a wake-up call," said UT coach Phil Weaver. "We had a bit of a shakedown and a change in personnel, giving some guys the chance to show what they can do. This game came at the right time for us."