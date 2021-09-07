Two goals in first five minutes ignite Rocks' dominant night

Still feeling stung by last week's double-overtime loss on penalty kicks to Quincy, the Rock Island boys' soccer team set things right Tuesday evening.
The Rocks scored twice in the first five minutes of action en route to a five-goal first half as they dominated a young Alleman club in an 8-0 Western Big 6 victory at Greg McKenzie Field in Moline.
Building on the momentum of picking up its first win of the season at last weekend's Morton Tournament, Rock Island (2-4) evened its conference mark at 1-1.
"We should've won the Quincy game, but we didn't force too many chances," said Rocky junior defender Jake Brandt. "It felt good to get some in the back of the net. We needed that."
The tone for the evening was set when senior midfielder Alejandro Torres scored off a Zach Beckman feed less than two minutes into the game to stake the Rocks to a quick 1-0 lead.
"We were talking about over-the-head balls, and with (Beckman's) passing ability, he gave me a good ball over the head to finish with," said Torres. "We wanted to pass it around, get the ball running and get some confidence."
Rock Island's confidence — and its lead — grew just over three minutes later. Freshman midfielder Omar Sosa scored off a Brandt helper at the 4:46 mark for a two-goal Rocky lead.
Then, in a 10-minute gap around the halfway point of the first half, Torres and Brandt found the back of the net to double the Rocks' lead to 4-0.
"For us, the first (conference) game was tough, with double overtime and six penalty kicks," said Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza. "This one, we were able to bounce back and get some things across, which was real good."
Before the first half ended, sophomore defender Aidan Ntinyegezwa scored the first of his two goals, staking Rocky to a 5-0 halftime lead.
Underscoring the Rocks' first-half dominance was that fact they outshot the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2 WB6) 17-2. In fact, Alleman did not get a shot attempt on starting Rocky goalkeeper Cohen Crawford until the 22-minute mark.
"We're a very young team," said Alleman coach Tavo Garcia. "Five of our 11 starters are freshmen and sophomores. Plus, we've been carrying a lot of injuries for such a small team."
The hosts were coming off a 5-3 win this past Saturday over DePue-Hall, Garcia's first as the Pioneers' head man.
"One of the things we're working on is building strong fundamentals and a new culture," said Garcia, who got 10 saves from junior goalkeeper Brenden Johannes. "But, Rock Island played a great game. They were very physical, and first to the ball."