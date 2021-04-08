Two second-half goals lift Bettendorf past feisty North Scott

Bettendorf High School boys soccer coach Ben Pennington admitted that his squad was out-played by visiting North Scott for much of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match.
But his Bulldogs scored two goals in the final 13 minutes of the contest to pull out a 2-1 win over the Lancers on a rainy night at A.R. TouVelle Stadium.
“They had us,” Pennington said. “We made some adjustments, and it paid off. We moved an extra forward up, and it put more pressure on them.”
North Scott’s Alex Perez scored in the 15th minute of the match to give the Lancers (2-1, 1-1 MAC) the early lead. His first shot was saved by Bettendorf goalkeeper J.J. Gonzalez-Hayes, but Perez rebounded it and shot it into the net. North Scott led 1-0 at halftime.
“To be honest, mentally we were down after the first period,” Bettendorf senior Mohamed Monkari said. “After the first half, coach told us, ‘Just play. Just be yourself. We’re losing 1-0. Play like it’s 0-0.’ It’s all about teamwork, and we got it done, baby.”
Still, North Scott led midway through the second half. Lancer keeper Kade Tippet stopped headers from Xavier Potts and Monkari directly in front of the net that would have tied the score. Finally, in the 68th minute, Bettendorf’s Noah Shook quickly took a free kick from over 30 yards out and found the net for the equalizer.
“When he scored the goal in the second period, we were like, we’ve got to win the game,” Monkari said. “It gave us a lot of push mentally.”
Monkari gave the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 MAC) the lead five minutes later. Chase Wakefield sent a pass forward, and Monkari scored the game-winning goal on the breakaway.
“We knew it was going to be a heavyweight battle,” North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. “They just keep punching, and they’re going to keep punching back. We knew their strength lied in their speed up front.”
North Scott had 11 shots on goal in the match to nine for Bettendorf. Gonzalez-Hayes kept the Bulldogs in the match with 10 saves, including several leaping and diving efforts to tip away shots.
“Our guys are shattered because they had it and they felt like they kind of earned it and deserved it,” Bendickson said.
Even after scoring the winning goal for the Bulldogs, Monkari was keeping a level head.
“We’ve got too much confidence, to be honest,” he said. “We’ve got to stay humble after two wins. After losing the first half 1-0 and then scoring two goals, it gives us a lot of confidence, but we’ve got to stay humble. We’ve got a game tomorrow.”