Two second-half goals lift Bettendorf past feisty North Scott

“When he scored the goal in the second period, we were like, we’ve got to win the game,” Monkari said. “It gave us a lot of push mentally.”

Monkari gave the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 MAC) the lead five minutes later. Chase Wakefield sent a pass forward, and Monkari scored the game-winning goal on the breakaway.

“We knew it was going to be a heavyweight battle,” North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. “They just keep punching, and they’re going to keep punching back. We knew their strength lied in their speed up front.”

North Scott had 11 shots on goal in the match to nine for Bettendorf. Gonzalez-Hayes kept the Bulldogs in the match with 10 saves, including several leaping and diving efforts to tip away shots.

“Our guys are shattered because they had it and they felt like they kind of earned it and deserved it,” Bendickson said.

Even after scoring the winning goal for the Bulldogs, Monkari was keeping a level head.

“We’ve got too much confidence, to be honest,” he said. “We’ve got to stay humble after two wins. After losing the first half 1-0 and then scoring two goals, it gives us a lot of confidence, but we’ve got to stay humble. We’ve got a game tomorrow.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0