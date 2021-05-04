Unbeaten Geneseo grabs second Big 6 soccer shutout after beating Rocky

“Throughout the whole field, we’re strong,” DeSplinter said. “There are no weak figures on our field. We can move the ball all the way up the field. Our defense is always there making the end runs. I just feel like we all play well together.”

The Leafs’ defense contained Rocky’s forwards Denise Carr and Lexi Thompson, who continue to gain experience playing varsity soccer together for the first season.

Rocky coach Mike Mertel said he told the team it was the better one at times on Tuesday. It just has to work on being more consistent. Mertel considers Geneseo to be one of the most talented teams in the Big 6. The Leafs started six seniors. Rocky has three seniors on its whole roster.

“They were just more consistent, and that comes with tradition and playing at that level for so long,” Mertel said. “This is new for us in terms of being able to compete with these teams.”

Mertel said the team played better in the first half before losing its focus after the break.

“We lost our edge in some aspects, and they stayed true to their game,” said Mertel. “They weren’t panicked or anything, so they were able to execute.”