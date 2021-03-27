United Township soccer holds on to draw against Washington

Just a sophomore, Hernandez said his energy and urgency were a product of the whole team being ready to play.

"My energy today came from the rest of the team," Hernandez said. "I always try to work at the same pace as everyone else, and we always try to play together for the good of the whole team."

Weaver had no doubt that Hernandez's stellar play kept his squad competitive in the game.

"I think both teams knew that whoever scored next was going to come away with the win, and potentially net home a third goal as well," Weaver said. "His big blocks kept us in it and had us fighting until the very end."

Washington tallied 26 shots, with 20 going on goal. One shot was blocked by the United Township back line, one found the net, and the other 18 were blocked by Hernandez. That desire to get to every ball kept Hernandez motivated in the net.

"The conditions on the field weren't great and I would get stuck in a bad position at times," Hernandez said. "But I never gave up and I had to save every chance that I could."

United Township took a more patient approach with their offense, with 10 shots in the game and six going on goal. Senior keeper Tyler Reay had five saves for the visitors.