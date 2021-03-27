United Township soccer holds on to draw against Washington

Saturday afternoon's matchup between United Township and Washington offered far more exciting play than the final score — a 1-1 draw — would indicate.
Both goals came in the first 20 minutes of the game. The action, however, didn't stop there.
The teams, each nicknamed the Panthers, spent most of Saturday's game at the Panther Pitch in the attacking thirds, with very little possession of the ball taking place at or around midfield.
Mitch Coughlin opened the scoring for Washington in the ninth minute with a goal right in front of the United Township net after the ball deflected off of UT keeper Ismael Hernandez.
United Township answered in the 19th minute with Abdelakim Baba-Traore finding the back of the net for the host Panthers after a deflected cross fell at his feet.
Unofficial man of the match for United Township coach Phil Weaver was his keeper Hernandez, who notched 18 saves, including several difficult ones, while showing composure under pressure.
"One thing every goalkeeper coach says is to get the right angles on shots and to get ready to make another save," Weaver said. "Some keepers will just lay on the ground after a save thinking that they did their job, but Ismael never gives up and gets right back up to make the next save. That's a great trait for a keeper to have, and it saved us more than a few times today."
Just a sophomore, Hernandez said his energy and urgency were a product of the whole team being ready to play.
"My energy today came from the rest of the team," Hernandez said. "I always try to work at the same pace as everyone else, and we always try to play together for the good of the whole team."
Weaver had no doubt that Hernandez's stellar play kept his squad competitive in the game.
"I think both teams knew that whoever scored next was going to come away with the win, and potentially net home a third goal as well," Weaver said. "His big blocks kept us in it and had us fighting until the very end."
Washington tallied 26 shots, with 20 going on goal. One shot was blocked by the United Township back line, one found the net, and the other 18 were blocked by Hernandez. That desire to get to every ball kept Hernandez motivated in the net.
"The conditions on the field weren't great and I would get stuck in a bad position at times," Hernandez said. "But I never gave up and I had to save every chance that I could."
United Township took a more patient approach with their offense, with 10 shots in the game and six going on goal. Senior keeper Tyler Reay had five saves for the visitors.
Weaver took away several positives from the draw that he hopes the team can build on for future games this season.
"This game was night and day from our game against Rock Island, and Washington is a very similar team," Weaver said. "We folded under the pressure against the Rocks but did a lot better today. The ultimate goal for this team is to retain possession more rather than just sustaining under the attacking pressure from our opponents."
"The key to dominating games in the future is to win the ball higher up the pitch and allow our attacking players to move off of the opposition."