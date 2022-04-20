'Unselfish' Bulldogs knock off Wildcats

An unselfish play got the Bettendorf boys soccer team off on the right foot on Wednesday night.

After a Davenport North foul led to a Bulldog free kick just outside the box in the 28th minute, Bettendorf’s Chase Wakefield could have taken a shot from the left side of the field. Instead, he tapped the ball to the center of the field to teammate Gabe Franzman, who hammered home a shot to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

No. 11 Bettendorf went on to defeat the 10th-ranked Wildcats 3-1 on a rainy night at A.R. TouVelle Stadium.

“I knew he was open and I knew he could put those in,” Wakefield said. “As a team, we’re really unselfish this year. We want to see anyone put it in the back of the net. I’d rather see him put one in than me try to force a shot that’s way harder.”

It was Franzman’s first varsity goal. Wakefield notched his team-leading sixth assist of the season.

“Chase scored more goals last year,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said, “but he’s setting things up more this year and being the playmaker."

Wakefield scored nine goals a season ago as a freshman, but his six assists lead the Mississippi Athletic Conference in that category.

“I like to see everyone score,” Wakefield said. “I’m not going to force a shot that I shouldn’t be taking when I have someone else open. I’ve got great teammates around me. The six assists don’t happen without teammates that can put them in the back of the net.”

Bettendorf’s Xavier Potts scored just over two minutes later, and the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1 MAC) led 2-0 at halftime.

Potts scored again in the 68th minute when he curled a corner kick into the net for his eighth goal of the season.

“My coaches have talked to me before about trying to pull one and put it in, and I felt like I could do it, so I just made a decision as I was running up the ball and decided I was going to try to put this one in,” Potts said. “It happened.”

North’s George Rucker scored less than two minutes later, but it was one of just three shots on goal on the night for the Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 MAC). North lost a pair of road games to quality opponents this week, also falling 1-0 at North Scott on Monday.

"We played two really good teams this week in bad weather conditions,” North head coach David Gamble said. “They were horrible weather conditions. But because of that we learned who we are. We’re an aggressive team. We can move the ball. We can keep the ball. We’re a nice team.”

Gamble had spent nine seasons as an assistant coach for Pennington at Bettendorf before becoming the head coach at North in 2019. Wednesday’s game was the first time he had brought a team to TouVelle Stadium.

“As his team was warming up, I saw some of the same culture that he helped put in over here,” Pennington said.

The Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss to PV last week with wins over Central DeWitt and North this week.

“We fought hard. I don’t think the score represents how well we played,” Wakefield said. “I think we had a lot more chances that we could have put in.”

