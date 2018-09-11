MOLINE — After 100 minutes of effort and various near-misses from both the Moline and United Township boys soccer teams, the match ended in a 0-0 tie at the Moline Soccer Bowl on Tuesday night.
As bittersweet or frustrating as it may be for neither team to win in Week 2 of conference play in the Western Big Six, the ending was a somewhat fitting one — the teams appeared to be evenly matched. And the friendly rivalry between Moline’s Rick Sanchez and UT’s Phil Weaver is always intriguing considering the decades of experience between the two.
The tie for Moline (4-2-1, 1-0-1 Big 6) came following three straight wins.
“Any time we play against each other, emotions are going to be high. Certainly we had our guys create enough offensive opportunities for this match,” Sanchez said, “but it wasn’t meant to be, and we move on. We put some quality minutes out there and obviously we weren’t able to convert. Those situations happen.”
Moline outshot UT 23-13 in a game which both keepers earned the shutout. Moline’s long-armed goalie Mason Meents had five saves; Luis Raya posted 10 for UT (4-2-2, 0-1-1 Big 6).
Sanchez said he was happy with the team’s effort and play in the second half and two 10-minute overtime periods.
“I thought we did a nice job defensively,” said Sanchez. “Offensively, we were creating some chances. Not as fluent as we have been playing, but good enough to create chances.”
Weaver, who sits at 295 wins at UT, said both teams had their opportunities. Plenty of shots went just wide or high over the crossbar. Moline’s eight corner kicks and UT’s five also provided some good looks. With different calls or rolls of the ball, the game very well could have had multiple goals for each team.
“Whether it was luck or just fate, neither team could take advantage of the chances they had,” said Weaver. “From our standpoint, I think what hurt us more than anything was, this week’s been bad; canceled games disrupting your progress.”
UT’s last game was a Tuesday ago in the 2-1 loss to Quincy. Scratched practice sessions because of fields saturated with rain resulted in non-ideal preparation for the game, Weaver said.
“There were some concerns in the method of our play at times, but I couldn’t fault the effort,” said Weaver. “When both teams go that hard in a local game with this amount of rivalry between the two schools; a game with 0-0 at the end of it, it’s a fair result.”
Despite the lack of a win, Meents and the Moline defense have yet to allow a goal in two conference games.
“We’ve got to be efficient; today we weren’t,” said Sanchez. “But we move on. We played well and we have been playing well the last three, four games. I think we’ll figure it out and continue to work and move forward.”
Rock Island 5, Alleman 2: Owen Beltran knew exactly what he had to do after seeing his Rock Island soccer team give up a 2-0 lead to Alleman in the second half of Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Almquist Field.
Beltran, a senior co-captain, brought his team together for a quick chat, then turned up his own game and the Rocks (6-2, 2-0 WB6) went on to beat the Pioneers (4-3, 0-2).