UT’s Dorn continues triumphant return after collapsing on soccer field

Less than two weeks ago, United Township High School senior Kayla Dorn was not sure if she would ever be able to play soccer again.
Monday evening, Dorn scored two goals in UT’s 7-1 win over Joliet Central to open Class 3A postseason play.
On May 18, Dorn collapsed on the field to begin the second half of a match at Geneseo.
She said she felt dizzy and lightheaded toward the end of the first half and could not catch her breath. She was shaky and felt her face going numb before going down.
“All I remember was our assistant coach Dav (Tony Davila) was over me and the trainer was there and they walked me off the field. … It’s really spotty,” she said of her memory of the event. “I don’t think I blacked out for that long.”
The following morning, she still did not feel well and went to the doctor, where she was given a heart monitor for 48 hours. Dorn found out that she has an irregular heartbeat and her body loses electrolytes faster than normal. She is still going through tests and is visiting with a cardiologist.
She said all she thought about while being monitored was if she would play soccer again. The forward/midfielder is committed to play college soccer at Eastern Nazarene College in Boston.
“I have no idea what sparked it. I’ve been playing soccer so many years and this has never happened,” she said. “(Now I learned) my heart beats prematurely and sometimes skips some beats.”
Dorn was afraid another season would be cut short after her junior season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was also worried about college soccer if this was super serious or not, and how that would affect college,” she said.
Cautiously working her way back while making sure to keep her electrolytes up with drinks and nutrition bars, Dorn took the field again at home against Quincy eight days later. She scored UT's only goal in a 3-1 loss in her first game back after sitting out two.
Long sprints still made her heart feel “heavy,” but she said she was pumped to be back on the field.
“It’s a different type of out-of-breath,” she said of her symptoms. “Not like lungs on fire or muscles are hurting; I can feel it in my heart that it’s not doing its job.”
She’s more mindful now when or when not to make big runs and when to let a teammate take the lead, but she’s on the right track.
Monday's victory moves the eighth-seeded Panthers (3-8-1) on in tourney play, led by one of their inspirational leaders. UT hits the road to face top-seeded Normal Community (19-1-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
It’s been a triumphant return for the senior team captain, who scored UT’s first goal on Monday just 40 seconds into the game against Joliet Central (0-12).
“We were thinking that was the end of her season,” coach Phil Weaver said of her collapse against Geneseo. “She didn’t train for a week, had the heart monitor and all the tests done. And then on Monday (two days before the Quincy game) she was cleared to play.”
Weaver said she had a hard time getting back into a rhythm and she was used sparingly during her initial return.
Having a player like her back has been a luxury for Weaver.
“She’s definitely a key player for us,” Weaver said. “We’re 100 times stronger with her on the team than without her. It’s like Allison (Mirimanian) our goalkeeper. They’re the two leaders on the team.”
Mirimanian is committed to play keeper at the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Dorn has brought high energy, maturity and leadership to the team as its top scorer.
“When she’s on, she’s a motivator for the other players,” Weaver said. “She encourages the other players to work hard and keep believing, even when we’re struggling a little bit. She’s the type of player you want, you wish you had more of them.”
Dorn said her teammates have helped her bounce back from the scary incident.
“They’ve been a really good support system through all that, checking up on me,” Dorn said.
Dorn just hopes for a great team effort next game, the rest will take care of itself. That’s a message she hopes will carry on to the future Panthers.
“It’s your work ethic, in season, off season, it’s in the classroom, it’s in every aspect of your life to go into your sports,” she said. “If you want to play at the collegiate level, it’s not just the games we get in the high school season, it’s all summer, it’s all fall, it’s all winter, it’s everything.”
“It’s been nice to get on the field again.”