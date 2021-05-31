UT’s Dorn continues triumphant return after collapsing on soccer field

“I have no idea what sparked it. I’ve been playing soccer so many years and this has never happened,” she said. “(Now I learned) my heart beats prematurely and sometimes skips some beats.”

Dorn was afraid another season would be cut short after her junior season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was also worried about college soccer if this was super serious or not, and how that would affect college,” she said.

Cautiously working her way back while making sure to keep her electrolytes up with drinks and nutrition bars, Dorn took the field again at home against Quincy eight days later. She scored UT's only goal in a 3-1 loss in her first game back after sitting out two.

Long sprints still made her heart feel “heavy,” but she said she was pumped to be back on the field.

“It’s a different type of out-of-breath,” she said of her symptoms. “Not like lungs on fire or muscles are hurting; I can feel it in my heart that it’s not doing its job.”

She’s more mindful now when or when not to make big runs and when to let a teammate take the lead, but she’s on the right track.