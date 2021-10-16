UT soccer romps to regional-opening win

SILVIS — Panther senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore scored three of his four goals within a six-minute span early in the first period, and United Township coasted to an 8-1 victory over East Peoria in Class 3A regional soccer action on Saturday afternoon at UT’s soccer field in Silvis.
After UTHS freshman forward Brian Garcia-Garcia scored the first goal of the game at the seven-minute mark off an assist by senior Dylan Filby, Baba-Traore, the Panthers' leading scorer, connected two minutes later on an assist from sophomore Deontae Nache.
Baba-Traore followed his first scoring kick with two more unassisted goals before East Peoria could regain their composure, and UT coach Phil Weaver had seen enough.
“We knew the game against East Peoria was not going to be particularly challenging, and my hat is off to their coach and players for competing like they did, but we also were interested in creating opportunities for every player on our roster to get some key minutes,” Weaver said.
The Panthers had won four-in-a-row before losing to Moline on Thursday in a close defensive battle.
“The Moline match served as an excellent warm-up for the postseason, and even though we did not come away with the win, our players were able to gain confidence that they can compete against very good teams, and we ended the regular season with a string of strong performances,” Weaver said.
With the victory over East Peoria, United Township, seeded seventh, advances to a Wednesday afternoon match against third-seeded Minooka in Bloomington-Normal. United Township’s season record improved to 7-8-2.
Even through Weaver substituted generously, United Township scored two additional goals in the first period to run the halftime score to 6-0. With 11 minutes remaining in the period, junior George Garcia-Garcia drove the ball down the right side of the field and scored with a deceptive move that stymied East Peoria’s senior goalkeeper, Brian Taylor.
And with four minutes to go before the intermission, senior James Edmunds scored for the Panthers off a corner kick from junior Austin DeVilder.
“Our lads executed our game plan, specifically in their lateral ball movement, and kept advancing toward the goal, continuously moving forward,” said Weaver after the match. “We were also able to keep the ball on our offensive side of the field and used our quickness, ball control and speed to our advantage, all important signs as we work to advance in the postseason.”
United Township scored twice more in the clock-shortened second half of the contest, with senior Alex Carton powering the ball in the goal from the left side unassisted, just three minutes into the period, and Baba-Traore scoring his fourth goal of the match off an assist from sophomore Joseph Timler with six minutes remaining.
East Peoria scored its goal with eight minutes on the clock when senior David Minchew slid the ball past Panther goalkeeper Ismael Hernandez, the Raiders only shot-on-goal of the afternoon.
“As we move on in the postseason, every team we face will be playing with skill and confidence, and in our regional, multiple teams have the players, experience and talent to win,” Weaver said.
In addition to the lopsided score, United Township out-shot East Peoria 18-1, and neither team was penalized in the match.
After the match, the UT fans were thrilled by the unexpected announcement that former Panther soccer player, Alfredo Vasquez, Private-First-Class in the United States Army, was present at the Panther Pitch to surprise his parents and brother Marcos, a senior on the United Township team.