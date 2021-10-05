UT tops Alleman behind Garcia shutout

"We needed that to get some momentum going and get the win," Vasquez said. "We felt like we needed that second goal."

Tuesday's win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Panthers, who had suffered through a previous six-game winless skein before shutting out Orion-Sherrard 5-0 two weeks ago.

At the same time, United Township's schedule in that time frame has been far from easy.

"It was a big week for us with some tough games; we played some of the better competition last week," said UT coach Phil Weaver. "Moline was a tough loss, and Rockford Boylan was 16-1 (going into its matchup with UT), one of the best in the state.

"Then, we had 1A state title contenders in Quincy Notre Dame (Monday) night, and that pretty much sucked the energy out of the team. But we worked hard, and it was important for us to get a Western Big 6 win under our belt."

Early on, it looked like it would be set up to be the Panthers' night when senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore scored off an Alex Carthan helper just 3:29 into the game; a corner kick from Vasquez set that play in motion.

After that, however, the Alleman defense and goalkeeper Julian Villalobos (eight saves) held up in the face of UT's relentless pressure to keep it a 1-0 game at halftime.

"Ryan (Schmitt) and Carter (Dieterich), our two center-backs, both had phenomenal nights, along with Julian with the saves he came up with," said Alleman coach Tavo Garcia, whose club hosts LaSalle-Peru tonight before opening IHSA Class 1A regional play at home against Kewanee Saturday morning.

