UT tops Alleman behind Garcia shutout

In his third game since assuming full-time goalkeeping duties, United Township junior Sergio Garcia stood tall in the face of a pressure-packed second half.
With the Alleman boys' soccer squad turned up the heat after halftime at Greg McKenzie Field in Moline, Garcia answered the bell and recorded his first shutout as UT prevailed 2-0 on a cool Tuesday evening.
In search of their first Western Big 6 win, the Pioneers (4-8-1, 0-6) outshot the Panthers (3-7-2, 2-4) for a good part of the second half, but Garcia (four saves) and the UT defenders held firm.
"I didn't expect that," Garcia said of Alleman's resurgence after it was outshot 11-0 by UT in the first half, "but after I got my first two saves, that got me pumped up."
Handling the keeper duties since classmate Ismael Hernandez was injured in last Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Moline, Garcia weathered a pair of tough outings against state powers Rockford Boylan and Quincy Notre Dame prior to Tuesday night's performance.
"Serge has been great. He's really stepped up to the plate," said UT senior midfielder Marcos Vasquez. "It's nice to see a young one step up and do his part to help the team."
While Garcia was fending off the Pioneer pressure, Vasquez gave him some insurance with 9:51 left in regulation when he put home a crossing pass from Brian Garcia, giving the Panthers the second goal they felt they needed.
"We needed that to get some momentum going and get the win," Vasquez said. "We felt like we needed that second goal."
Tuesday's win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Panthers, who had suffered through a previous six-game winless skein before shutting out Orion-Sherrard 5-0 two weeks ago.
At the same time, United Township's schedule in that time frame has been far from easy.
"It was a big week for us with some tough games; we played some of the better competition last week," said UT coach Phil Weaver. "Moline was a tough loss, and Rockford Boylan was 16-1 (going into its matchup with UT), one of the best in the state.
"Then, we had 1A state title contenders in Quincy Notre Dame (Monday) night, and that pretty much sucked the energy out of the team. But we worked hard, and it was important for us to get a Western Big 6 win under our belt."
Early on, it looked like it would be set up to be the Panthers' night when senior forward Abdelakim Baba-Traore scored off an Alex Carthan helper just 3:29 into the game; a corner kick from Vasquez set that play in motion.
After that, however, the Alleman defense and goalkeeper Julian Villalobos (eight saves) held up in the face of UT's relentless pressure to keep it a 1-0 game at halftime.
"Ryan (Schmitt) and Carter (Dieterich), our two center-backs, both had phenomenal nights, along with Julian with the saves he came up with," said Alleman coach Tavo Garcia, whose club hosts LaSalle-Peru tonight before opening IHSA Class 1A regional play at home against Kewanee Saturday morning.