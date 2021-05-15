Utsinger, Bettendorf girls soccer bounce back by beating Geneseo

The Bettendorf girls soccer team had to get its mojo back.
Senior Sophia Utsinger helped her team do just that on a soggy Saturday afternoon against Geneseo in a nonconference contest at TouVelle Stadium.
Utsinger scored two goals and was involved in two others as Bettendorf knocked the Maple Leafs from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 4-0 victory.
The Bulldogs (9-4) had dropped back-to-back games against Muscatine before Saturday, including a 4-2 loss to the Muskies on Tuesday that damaged Bettendorf’s chances at a piece of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
Utsinger said it was important to come out fast against Geneseo (7-1), which is one of the stronger teams in the Quad-Cities area.
“They are one of the best teams from the Illinois side, so we knew it was going to be a good game, a tough game,” Utsinger said. “The fact that we had also just come off of two losses made it even more important. We are getting some players back that were injured, so that helped.
“But we wanted to get some momentum going and I think we did that.”
Utsinger was a load for the Maple Leafs to handle in the midfield as she consistently made solid touch and long passes to put teammates in dangerous positions. She also made some deft moves to get around defenders and give herself some space for offensive chances.
Utsinger said she went with her father on Friday and worked on shots and such moves to improve her individual technique.
“After practice, my dad and I worked on some things. I thought my shot has been off lately and some of my footwork stuff,” she said. “If you can take a couple (controlled) touches, it draws in defenders and opens up space for the forward runners.”
Those moves helped set up Bettendorf’s and Utsinger's first goal in the 15th minute. Her touch pass near the top of the penalty area left Geneseo goalkeeper Cadence Talbert with a tough decision to make about coming out to get the ball or leave it for her defenders to clear.
Utsinger pounced on the Geneseo indecision and followed up the poor clearance by the Maple Leaf defenders to snag the ball. She then made a move around Talbert and scored to put the hosts on top, 1-0.
Utsinger then helped set up the second goal by causing commotion again for the Geneseo defense in the penalty area in 32nd minute. Her well-timed, 20-yard midfield pass to Avery Horner allowed Horner to get a blast off near the top of the penalty box.
Talbert made a great save but could not secure the shot. Autumn Skahill followed up the play, but her shot was blocked by a handball from one of the Maple Leaf defenders. A penalty was called, and Alma Gonzalez-Hayes converted to push the Bulldogs lead up to 2-0.
Utsinger was a part of Bettendorf’s third goal in the 65th minute when she got behind the defense and unleashed a blast from 18 yards that Talbert initially stopped but could not hold onto. Horner was there for the rebound score.
Utsinger got her second goal in the 72nd minute when Riley Markham sent a corner kick to the back post that Utsinger was able to easily tap in after not being marked very well.
Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday said when Utsinger is running the show for his team, good things are going to happen — even when the opposition gets rough.
“Other teams try to get physical with her and she refuses to fall down,” Hornaday said. “She is tough as nails and a great leader for the team and has a never-say-die attitude. Sophia just has great anticipation and field awareness and has great communication, especially with (Horner). They play really well off each other.”
Bettendorf currently sits in a four-way tie atop of the conference standings with Pleasant Valley, Muscatine and Davenport Assumption. All teams are 6-1 in the MAC. Things will be settled this week when the Bulldogs travel to face Assumption on Tuesday and Muscatine visits Pleasant Valley on Friday.
“We have to come out strong, like this game,” Utsinger said of the key against the Knights. “We have to get our wings pushing up, like (Saturday), to be a part of the attack. Our defense is really strong, but we have to get people up-field as much as possible.”
As for the Maple Leafs, there were not many offensive chances as Geneseo had seven shots on goal for the game. Danielle Beach, Ellie Whiteman and Taylor DeSplinter did play well on the offensive end for the visitors, but it was not enough to dent the scoreboard.
Talbert had 13 saves for Geneseo and made several tough saves while being run into by attackers and even her own players during some of the scramble plays. Ella Kilstrom had six saves for the Bulldogs.
“We did not play well all over the field,” Maple Leafs coach Harvey Morton said. “We started well but then it kind of went downhill. I am not sure if we had other things on our mind, I don’t know if we were somewhere else. But Bettendorf is a great team. But we are a better team than we showed today.
“Talbert played amazing back there but it was not up to her to win the game. But we will get back and work on some stuff.”