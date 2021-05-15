Utsinger, Bettendorf girls soccer bounce back by beating Geneseo

Utsinger was a part of Bettendorf’s third goal in the 65th minute when she got behind the defense and unleashed a blast from 18 yards that Talbert initially stopped but could not hold onto. Horner was there for the rebound score.

Utsinger got her second goal in the 72nd minute when Riley Markham sent a corner kick to the back post that Utsinger was able to easily tap in after not being marked very well.

Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday said when Utsinger is running the show for his team, good things are going to happen — even when the opposition gets rough.

“Other teams try to get physical with her and she refuses to fall down,” Hornaday said. “She is tough as nails and a great leader for the team and has a never-say-die attitude. Sophia just has great anticipation and field awareness and has great communication, especially with (Horner). They play really well off each other.”

Bettendorf currently sits in a four-way tie atop of the conference standings with Pleasant Valley, Muscatine and Davenport Assumption. All teams are 6-1 in the MAC. Things will be settled this week when the Bulldogs travel to face Assumption on Tuesday and Muscatine visits Pleasant Valley on Friday.