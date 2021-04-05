Utsinger, Horner bring experience and firepower to Bulldogs

"That connection will get even stronger as the season goes on because it has been a while since we’ve played together on the same team for a whole season.”

The bond isn’t just on the pitch.

Utsinger and Horner are among 10 girls in Hornaday’s soccer program who also run track and field for the Bulldogs in the spring. Horner excels in the short sprints while Utsinger is more of a quarter-miler.

They find themselves going from one practice to the other on a given day or alternating between meets and matches four or five times a week.

It beats the alternative of a year ago when high school sports were silenced.

“It is a lot and definitely challenging, but the coaches do a good job of making it possible for us to do both,” Horner said.

That friendship has helped them form a connection on the field.

“We both know how to communicate with each other,” Horner said. “It helps our entire game in terms of who is going to shoot and who is going to pass. We connect very well.”