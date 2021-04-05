Utsinger, Horner bring experience and firepower to Bulldogs

Todd Hornaday has several girls in his Bettendorf soccer program getting acclimated to varsity competition for the first time this spring.
So when Hornaday looks out on the field Tuesday night against Davenport Central and sees his top two point scorers from two years ago out there, it will give him added confidence.
With some schools searching for go-to options after last season was canceled because of COVID-19, Bettendorf has two anchors in senior Sophia Utsinger and junior Avery Horner.
“They’re both very driven,” Hornaday said. “Technically, they’re both fast and quick. The first touch is Division I quality, and the field awareness is top notch.”
Utsinger, an attacking midfielder, had 13 goals and eight assists to earn second team all-state honors by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association in 2019.
Horner, more in a forward role, collected 13 goals and distributed 10 assists to earn second team all-state accolades as well.
Utsinger is off to play soccer at the United States Naval Academy next year. Horner, still going through the recruiting process, has interest from Northwestern, Iowa and Texas Tech.
“It is really nice playing with someone whose style of play you know and are comfortable with,” Utsinger said. “Avery is really quick and fast. I know what type of ball she likes and what her tendencies are on the field.
"That connection will get even stronger as the season goes on because it has been a while since we’ve played together on the same team for a whole season.”
The bond isn’t just on the pitch.
Utsinger and Horner are among 10 girls in Hornaday’s soccer program who also run track and field for the Bulldogs in the spring. Horner excels in the short sprints while Utsinger is more of a quarter-miler.
They find themselves going from one practice to the other on a given day or alternating between meets and matches four or five times a week.
It beats the alternative of a year ago when high school sports were silenced.
“It is a lot and definitely challenging, but the coaches do a good job of making it possible for us to do both,” Horner said.
That friendship has helped them form a connection on the field.
“We both know how to communicate with each other,” Horner said. “It helps our entire game in terms of who is going to shoot and who is going to pass. We connect very well.”
Soccer is just part of Utsinger’s life. She also is a talented artist, recently winning a local scholarship for some drawings her art teacher submitted. She is involved in orchestra, band and is an honors student.
“I love being busy,” Utsinger said. “I do so much better when I’m busy. It keeps me on schedule and I can’t procrastinate as much.”
Horner, who moved to the Quad-Cities from the Des Moines area in seventh grade, played on an Olympic Development Program national team two years ago. She participated with some of the nation’s top players for a week in Tampa, Fla.
“It was really fun to go all the way up and play with different levels of play,” Horner said. “Getting to that national level was good for me in terms of becoming a better player.
“By playing with that super-high competition, I’ll be more ready for those experiences in college.”
Her leadership, along with Utsinger, will be vital to the Bulldogs this spring.
Bettendorf also brings back senior Abby Schaefer, who had seven goals as a sophomore and will play at Loras College next year, and junior all-conference defender Riley Markham.
Besides that there will be a lot of new pieces on the field for the Bulldogs.
“Patience is a key,” Hornaday said. “We’ll have a lot of freshmen and sophomore starters, the first time some have played varsity sports, so it is a great foundation to have Sophia and Avery to build around.”
Horner said it is vital to instill confidence in the underclassmen early in the season.
“I know when I was an underclassmen, I was super nervous,” Horner said. “It is important to get the whole team involved and make sure we have more goal scorers and more goal scoring opportunities.
“Even through our scrimmages, you can see the team is coming together."