Elizabeth Park has been a versatile weapon for Bettendorf's girls soccer team the past three years.
Her ability to play all over the pitch has helped the Bulldogs earn a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title the past two seasons as well as a state tournament berth in 2017.
In that time, she's played all over the midfield along with wingback and centerback for Bettendorf.
"Liz is really tough, physically, mentally, run through a brick wall for the team," Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. "Tough on the ball, good distributor, good marker, physically strong in a tackle, she’s very fast. One of those five-tool athletes they talk about in some of the other sports."
Park will take that versatility to the next level, committing to play for Valparaiso University in Indiana.
She committed back in April, making the decision soon after the Crusaders offered her a scholarship.
"It felt like something fell off your shoulders," Park said. "The recruiting process, I don't want to discourage anyone from pursuing it, but it was probably one of the most stressful things in my life, and it was really difficult and felt very hopeless at times, but now that it's over, I feel so amazing about it and it's such a relief."
Park had been receiving other Division I interest, including from Creighton, but she liked the Valparaiso vibe.
"Valpo just had a very different feel," Park said. "It was very homey, and it had everything I wanted in a school. The coaches were super welcoming and down to earth. I loved the environment, how everyone was having fun but still working hard."
John Marovich has been the head coach for the Crusaders since 2008 and enters the 2018 season with a 91-72-27 record. He holds Valpo's all-time record for victories and winning percentage (.550).
The Crusaders went 9-10-0 and 3-4 to finish tied for fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference in their first year since making the move from the Horizon League.
"How much he's built up this program is amazing," Park said. "He's super down to earth, he's here for you and he cares about you as a player, and he really enjoys just being a coach. It's a really cool thing to see that. You can tell he cares about every single one of his players."
Park has some familiarity with the MVC. Fellow Bulldog Alina Steffen is currently at Indiana State, and Northern Iowa also plays in the conference.
That helped in the decision.
"I think it's cool that I'm part of a conference that UNI is in," Park said. "So I'm not so disconnected from home, but I'm a little farther away from home."
Park doesn't know where she'll fit in exactly in the Crusaders' system. Once again, her versatility may be called upon.
But she's glad to have the decision over with. It allowed her to focus on her junior season as well as prepare for her final season with Bettendorf.
"I remember when I saw the upperclassmen as a freshman, committed to all these colleges, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I'm never going to get there,'" Park said. "But I worked my butt off and I'm committed. ... I really want to inspire my teammates to keep pushing themselves, and if they have a goal, they can do it."