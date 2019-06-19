After sending two teams to the Iowa state tournament, the Quad-Cities area was rewarded with six all-state selections by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Isaac Ward, a senior midfielder from Pleasant Valley, received second- team honors in Class 3A after scoring eight goals and adding a Mississippi Athletic Conference-high 18 assists for the 15-2 conference champion Spartans.
Bettendorf, which qualified for the state tournament for the 20th year, had three honorable mention selections.
Forward George Elias, who led the Bulldogs with 10 goals and added five assists, and midfielder Ian Silva, who scored seven goals and a team-high 12 assists, were both honored. Goalkeeper Micah Poole, who allowed five goals in the regular season, also was recognized.
Davenport North defender Ethan Wulf, who helped the Wildcats post a school-record 10 shutouts and win a program-best 13 wins, also received honorable mention honors.
West Liberty junior Gabe Seele, who led the Comets to a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament, received first-team honors in 1A after scoring 14 goals and adding nine assists.
Three girls also were honored.
Davenport Assumption senior Carly King earned first-team honors in 1A after scoring 41 goals and leading the Knights to a fourth straight state title, while freshman midfielder Jade Jackson was an honorable mention selection after scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists.
North Scott senior Rylie Rucker was an honorable mention selection after scoring 15 goals and adding 12 assists.