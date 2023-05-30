Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The picture and newspaper article from the Alleman High School girls soccer team's third-place state finish celebration in 2015 has been on the Wendt family fridge for the last eight years.

Sitting in the center of the photo in the article is Alleman sophomore Carson Wendt, who was in second grade at the time.

She joined the soccer team for the picture with her older sister, Kendall, and younger brother, Jack.

Now, eight years later, Carson is the one celebrating as a member of the team.

Alleman finished a state runner-up on Saturday after falling 1-0 in overtime to Normal U-High in the Class 1A state title game. It is the highest finish for an Illinois Quad Cities girls soccer team and Alleman is the first team from the Western Big 6 Conference with two girls soccer state trophies.

Alleman had a celebration Tuesday night to recognize the spring sports athletes who went to state.

Wendt isn't the only connection to the Pioneers' first state soccer team. Alleman assistant coach Emily Bollman was the team's leading scorer in 2015. Her dad, Randy, is the head coach.

"Just to imagine that Emily was there and I'm here now and she's my coach, it's just amazing," she said. "It's been something that's always been on my mind that I've always wanted to do."

She remembers hanging around Bollman at soccer camps growing up.

"Emily and Kendall were friends and actually the night before when they came back, I was in second grade," she said. "We were sleeping and my parents woke us up and we went down and welcomed them back."

Carson says her family support plays a big role in her success. Kendall, a 2021 Alleman graduate, led the team in scoring and played in the super sectional in 2019. She's now at St. Ambrose. Jack is an eighth-grader and also plays soccer.

Kendall's 2020 season full of potential was cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she's gotten to watch Carson's journey to state from along the sideline.

Carson was thrilled to accomplish a longtime dream of going to state, but there's still more yet to be accomplished.

Alleman did not have a senior on this year's state runner-up squad.

"I'm excited to come back next year," Wendt said, "hungry to go for first."