BLOOMINGTON — Alleman sophomore forward Kendall Wendt makes it sound kind of easy.
"When they're passing it across, we run onto it and we just have to touch it into the net," she said. "You just look for the corner."
Although in the heat of a soccer battle scoring goals is actually easier said than done, Wendt was able to "touch it into the net" four times to lead Alleman to a 7-2 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in the championship game of the Class 1A BCC Sectional on Friday at Hundman Field.
The victory gave the Pioneers an 11-6-2 record and a spot in Tuesday's Mendota Super-Sectional where they will face the winner of today's Manteno Sectional title game between Kankakee McNamara and Herscher.
Freshman Kaylie Eckhoff scored both Central goals as the Saints saw their season end at 16-9-1.
"I'm very proud of our kids and what they accomplished from where we started (in the season) and where we are tonight," said BCC coach Reza Ghasemi. "We basically gave up too many goals early against a good team and couldn't recover."
Executing its game plan to near perfection, Alleman scored three goals in the first 22 minutes of the match and had two others negated by offside penalties.
"We tried to possess the ball and control the flow of the game," said Alleman coach Randy Bollman. "We worked on exactly what you were seeing here for the past two or three weeks and it's finally coming together. You couldn't ask for a better time for it to start working."
It started working early when Wendt found the back of the net 4:19 into the game. She added her second goal with 52-seconds remaining in the first half with a blast from about 25 yards out. Sandwiched in between were Alleman goals by Ella DeSmet and Isabelle Pinc that gave the Pioneers a 4-0 halftime lead.
"I think we did a really good job with our passes," Wendt said. "We really started clicking and communicating and I think we did a good job."
"We had a couple of defensive breakdowns that they took advantage of," Ghasemi said. "We adjusted a little bit in the second half."
Central was first on the scoreboard in the second half when Eckhoff lifted a shot past Alleman goalkeepr Billi Fleck. The goal induced a bit of a momentum shift, until Wendt scored her third of the game with 29:01 remaining in the contest.
Eckhoff would bring the Saints to within 5-2 when she rocketed a free kick from the left perimeter that found the back of the net untouched.
Alleman answered when freshman Skylar Thorpe executed a takeaway deep in Saints territory and left-footed it home. Wendt closed out the scoring with a rebound goald with 8:37 remaining.
Alleman outshot Central 19-15.
"We had our opportunities," Ghasemi said. "We didn't finish and it gave them the edge."