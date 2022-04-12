Wendt's clutch goal gives young Pioneers 2-1 OT win at Geneseo

Alleman freshman Carson Wendt was speechless after scoring the game-winning goal with 20 seconds left in overtime at Geneseo.

Wendt took advantage of a late opening with time winding down, striking the ball in from the left side to give the Pioneers a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference road win over the Leafs.

“I listened to what my coaches said,” said Wendt. “I took the opportunity and just shot it. … I can’t believe it.”

The youthful Pioneers may have made others believe, too, after ending a six-game win streak by the defending conference champions, who went undefeated last year in the Big 6.

It took some refocusing for the Pioneers (8-1-1, 2-1-1 Big 6) before the two 10-minute overtime periods after Geneseo’s Danielle Beach tied the game with 96 seconds left. Alleman held a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game thanks to a goal from Audrey Erickson.

“We all came together as a team and set in and got the job done,” Wendt said. “It’s an amazing win for our team and I think we did a good job tonight.”

The team was ecstatic after Wendt’s goal as the excitement even pulled coach Chad Hollmer onto the field. Hollmer apologized for rushing the field with the team, explaining he’s used to games ending on overtime goals as coach of the St. Ambrose men’s team.

“My natural instinct is to go celebrate that,” Alleman’s second-year coach said. “I got too excited, so I did apologize to them and the referees. It was just one of those things, you can’t contain yourself.”

Hollmer gave credit to both teams after the win. He admitted the team was drawing up who might be taking the penalty kick shots should the game still be tied in overtime. Because of a rules mix-up against Rock Island, that game ended in a tie. The Big 6 rule was changed last season for games to finish in PKs after OT.

It was disappointing for the Pioneers to give up the late goal, but the defense finished the job in OT. Alleman out-shot Geneseo 17-15 and 9-8 on goal.

“We kind of had to weather that little bit of storm going into overtime since they definitely had momentum being at home with a good crowd,” Hollmer said. “A little bit of luck and a little bit of extra effort kind of caps it off. It’s a great win.”

Hollmer was proud of Wendt’s game winner. Wendt’s older sister, Kendall, also played forward before graduating to play soccer at Loras College.

“She doesn’t have to be her older sister,” Hollmer said. “I want Carson to be Carson and build her own identity. She works incredibly hard. It’s great for her.

“We put people out there for a reason, to do a job, and she did that tonight.”

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said it just wasn’t his team’s night. After going 3-0 over the weekend with two games on Saturday to win a tournament in Champaign, Tuesday’s loss was a bit of a let down.

“Missed opportunities tonight, missed chances, we just couldn’t connect,” he said. “A little bit of a target on our backs sometimes for who we are, but you’ve got to give it to Alleman. They played well and played hard.

“They got a wind-blown-in ball that scored on us in the first half, and you might say that’s the difference. But everybody had to play the same conditions.”

Morton was happy to see Beach score late but thought the team didn’t find her enough.

Alleman’s young squad has surprised Hollmer a bit this season with its only loss coming 3-0 at Moline.

“In the conference, you’ve got to show up every single day. From top to bottom, anyone can win on any single night and we showed that tonight,” Hollmer said. “For where we’re at, we’re happy, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.