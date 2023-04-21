Alleman sophomore Carson Wendt said she was ecstatic for the opportunity to take a penalty kick late in a scoreless battle at Moline on Friday night.

The emotion was a good omen for the Pioneers.

Wendt stepped up to score the eventual game winner in Alleman’s 1-0 Western Big 6 Conference win in a tight, competitive battle between two teams fighting to stay in the conference race.

It was the second straight week the Pioneers pulled out a Big 6 win by executing on penalty kicks.

Wendt’s PK goal came in the 70th minute in a contest which was rescheduled from earlier this season.

Clair Hulke constantly came through in goal for the Pioneers (6-2, 4-1 Big 6), turning away point-blank shots, well-hit free kicks and corralling loose balls from a number of Moline’s corner kicks.

Wendt found herself in the key spot after helping Alleman beat United Township in overtime on penalty kicks on Tuesday.

She said it takes the whole team to pull out close games. The Pioneers are now tied for second in the conference after two straight wins following the 1-0 setback to Geneseo.

“We all connect really well and we all push each other and that’s what we need to do to get it done,” Wendt said. “We all work really well together and have some sort of connection, and that’s what we do.”

Moline (3-6-1, 3-2) had shots go just wide and a free kick hit off the crossbar. It had chances in traffic off of corner kicks, but the Maroons just came up empty.

Wendt was confident when she stepped up for the kick.

“I knew my team would back me up even if I missed it,” she said. “That’s what put me through being able to make it.”

With 10 minutes left, the game was far from over. Alleman’s defense was able to close it out and needed to clear one last corner in the final minute.

“Clair was on fire today,” Wendt said. “Our defense was amazing, they were finding the connections into the midfield … we were making those runs and I’m so proud of them.”

Alleman coach Randy Bollman said the team has started to pick it up against some tough teams.

“They’re just really doing a good job of keeping composure to the end,” he said. “It got a little out of hand, we weren’t doing things we should have been doing but I think at the end of the day, they did what they needed to do.”

Bollman said Hulke has been a “rock” in goal, which makes it easier on the team’s back line. He also credited sophomore defender Emma Kramer’s effort on defense in the win.

Alleman's win came despite being out-shot 11-9 and held without a corner kick to Moline's seven. Shots on goal were even at five.

“We’re starting to get back into our type of soccer against hard teams like this, that stood out,” he said. “We had moments when we were really trying to possess the ball. It didn’t come off a lot just because of how good Moline is.”

Moline coach Lindsay Schilb said the team had a much better effort than Wednesday’s loss to North Scott. The only problem was the lack of scoring.

“Alleman’s very lucky to have Clair Hulke. She did a lot for them tonight,” Schilb said. “I would have to give her a ton of credit this evening."

Moline's emotions showed after the tough loss.

“It’s just unfortunate that it comes down to what happened," Schilb said of the PK goal following a foul call in the box. "Because a thousand times over I would have to say, I know I’m biased, they’re my girls, but I think they won this game. It just didn’t show that on the scoreboard.”

Moline's Kiersten Bailey was able to suit up after leaving Wednesday’s game late with an injury. Schilb said it was a big win for everyone to walk off the field with one or more players getting dinged up every week.

“That’s a compliment. They’re coming after you hard because they know that you have just as much of a chance if not more to win,” she said. “It all comes down to putting the ball in the back of the net.”