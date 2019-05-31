DES MOINES — Seeded eighth entering the boys' state soccer tournament, West Liberty was looking to make a statement.
It took only 11 minutes for that statement to be made loud and clear.
The Comets blitzed top-seeded North Polk, scoring three goals in the first 11 minutes and grabbing a 4-2 win in a Class 1A state quarterfinal game Friday at Cownie Soccer Complex.
“That was the idea heading into the game, we needed to jump on the board,” West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce said. “If we could get a goal or two in the first half, we were able to play our possession style of game.”
It is West Liberty’s first state tournament win since 2013. The Comets (12-7) play two-time defending state champion Iowa City Regina today at noon.
“We knew we could play teams like this,” junior Gabe Seele. “It was a proving point to everyone that we’re here to win, we’re here to stay all three days and we’re here to get the first ever West Liberty state championship.”
Jahsiah Galvan started the scoring, running down a ball from Seele, drawing the ball back across the box and firing a shot that appeared to catch North Polk keeper Alex Tiedens off guard in the fifth minute.
Seele added a goal in the seventh minute, and then Galvan scored again in the 11th minute, running down a ball from Kevin Martinez for a breakaway goal.
West Liberty took a 3-1 lead into halftime after a Kenny Fitzgerald header put North Polk on the board in the 13th minute.
Instead of sitting back, West Liberty continued to pressure. Yohanan Negrete scored in the 44th minute to give the Comets some needed breathing room.
“It was a very important goal," Negrete said. "During our halftime pep talk, our coach told us in the first 15 minutes, we had to score another one. It was necessary to put down North Polk, which is an awfully relentless team. A goal like that took out their morale and really boosted ours.”
Guaranteed two more games now, the Comets are looking to keep this run going. They played the Regals to a 2-2 tie in 100 minutes earlier this season, falling in penalty kicks.
“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re athletic and they can play soccer,” Seele said of the Regals. “They’re not afraid to play the ball. We like to have the ball as a team, we like to keep the ball so against them, it’s going to be a huge confidence thing. If we’re timid, they will run over us so we have to come out confident.”