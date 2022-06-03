West Liberty bows out in state semis for third straight time

DES MOINES — The Class 1A state soccer semifinals has proved to be a big hurdle for the West Liberty High School boys soccer team.

In all three seasons Walton Ponce has been head coach (starting in 2019, with the 2020 season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic), the Comets have made it to the state semis but have been stopped there each time, twice by Western Christian.

The most recent time saw the fourth-seeded Comets fall to the top-seeded Western Christian Wolfpack, 3-0, at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday.

West Liberty's best look at a score came in midway through the first half, when senior Jahsiah Galvan broke free from the Western Christian defense but couldn't get the ball past Wolfpack goaltender Ty Van Essen.

Van Essen made four saves.

The Comets (14-4) pushed for a score in the second half but saw a number of crosses fail to find recipients.

Sophomore Miles Baccam scored the game's first two goals for Western Christian (17-1). Those came after a disallowed goal took a would-be Wolfpack score off the board after a push off was called on a header attempt.

His first came on a long free kick from the right wing that made West Liberty keeper Ruben Meraz leave his feet. Meraz, a junior who finished with 11 saves, had the ball in his grasp at the peak of his jump but had it squirt through his gloves and into the net as he came down.

"It's unfortunate," Ponce said. "It happened. He's probably worked that specific ball hundreds or thousands of times in training. We have to keep supporting him. We had two clear opportunities in the first half and if we (convert those), it's a different story.

"That took us from one or two up to down 1-0 with 25 minutes to go. I had to shift things around to try and get more of an attack. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get it done."

Meraz was stellar in goal throughout West Liberty's postseason run, but Western Christian's offense was relentless, taking 19 shots to West Liberty's seven.

After Baccam gave the Wolfpack the 1-0 lead in the 65th minute, he added his second in the 68th, when he got a foot on a Uchan Harberts free kick in front of the net that left Meraz little chance to recover after trying to defend the pass on its way in.

Jeremiah Kredit added an insurance score in the 76th minute after the Wolfpack won possession on the edge of the West Liberty box as the Comets started to feel the pressure of the clock winding down.

The loss marks the end of Galvan's much-acclaimed prep career. The University of Northern Iowa football recruit and all-stater in football and soccer ends his career with the Comets on the pitch with 73 goals and 33 assists in three seasons.

"I want to thank the community for supporting us," said Galvan, who left for a few minutes in the second half with a bloody nose but did return. "My teammates have always been there and were always committed to what we were trying to accomplish. And my coaches always had us prepared and made sure we performed as well as we could."

However, as he addressed his team after the loss, Ponce challenged the returning Comets to view the loss as a test to be used as motivated to break through the semis next season.

"We'll be losing four senior who started," said Ponce. "But we'll have several starters back and we've got some good upcoming freshmen. The program is in a great spot."

When the Comets return next season, they'll have Juan Mateo, Joshua Zeman and Diego Hernandez. As juniors, the trio combined for 79 points this season.

"It's hard to talk about moral victories right now, it's a tough ending to a great year," said Ponce. "Our goals were bigger. We'll keep working. We set a great foundation for this program and I'm most certain we'll be back."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.