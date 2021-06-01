West Liberty survives chippy, physical match to reach semifinals

DES MOINES — Yellow cards were doled out. Fouls were aplenty. Words were often exchanged between the teams, even after the final buzzer.
The West Liberty boys’ soccer team could have wilted under the state tournament pressure, chippy play and inordinate amount of stoppages Tuesday afternoon.
“It was pretty hard, pretty tough to keep your composure,” junior striker Jahsiah Galvan said.
Third-seeded West Liberty did enough to stave off sixth-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-1 in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
West Liberty (16-3) advances to the semifinals for the second consecutive tournament and meets second-seeded Western Christian (15-1) at 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
“As a team, we’re always telling ourselves every single game not to argue, let them talk, let them do whatever they want,” sophomore Juan Mateo said. “At the end of the day, they’re the ones getting yellows, reds and we’re going to be the winners.
“Winners always find a way to win.”
Both teams received two yellow cards in the match. West Liberty was whistled for 17 fouls and St. Albert 13.
“We probably (didn’t handle it) the best based on the fact we got a couple yellows and it took some important, key players off the field for lapses of time,” West Liberty coach Walton Ponce said. “We’ll talk about that and fix that, but I’m just happy to move on.”
The game-winning goal came in the opening minute of the second half.
Galvan was tripped in the box and fouled on a breakaway.
Mateo, who came into the state tournament with 33 goals, stepped up and buried the penalty kick.
“I was doubting myself before I took that PK,” Mateo said. “I was telling myself I was going to miss, but my teammates gave me motivation to put it behind the net.
“As soon as I saw it go behind the net, I was really excited and relieved.”
It was particularly critical given that West Liberty had the lead for the majority of the first half and squandered it in the final minute.
Galvan scored his 37th goal of the season in the eighth minute. Galvan beat St. Albert keeper Owen Doner to a through ball at the top of the box. It led to an open net.
“I think he underestimated my speed a little bit,” Galvan said. “I was able to get that ball, a touch on it and nobody was left in front of me.”
The lead stood until 45 seconds remained in the half.
The Comets failed to clear a ball deep in their own end. St. Albert freshman Brayden Shepard made them pay with a low driving shot past diving West Liberty keeper Ruben Meraz.
“We had a mental lapse in the last 40 seconds of the half,” Ponce said.
Ponce said it was paramount for the Comets to respond immediately out of half.
“They listened,” he noted. “We were aggressive and got the goal we needed. We knew if we let them linger in the game, they were going to have an opportunity.
“We locked down defensively, were aggressive and did enough to get that second goal.”
West Liberty made it hold up. Meraz had a nifty save off a free kick attempt in the 53rd minute. St. Albert had another attempt sail over the goal in the 56th minute.
“Our back line still has some things we need to fix, but from the beginning (of the season) until now, we’ve improved so much,” Mateo said.
The Comets never have finished better than fourth place at the state tournament. They have an opportunity to change that Thursday against Western Christian, which advanced with a 2-0 win over North Fayette Valley.
“This means everything,” Ponce said. “We set big goals in the preseason and that goal is two games away. We get to check mark this one, prepare and rest for the second one.
“We know it is going to be a tough one.”