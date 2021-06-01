West Liberty survives chippy, physical match to reach semifinals

“We had a mental lapse in the last 40 seconds of the half,” Ponce said.

Ponce said it was paramount for the Comets to respond immediately out of half.

“They listened,” he noted. “We were aggressive and got the goal we needed. We knew if we let them linger in the game, they were going to have an opportunity.

“We locked down defensively, were aggressive and did enough to get that second goal.”

West Liberty made it hold up. Meraz had a nifty save off a free kick attempt in the 53rd minute. St. Albert had another attempt sail over the goal in the 56th minute.

“Our back line still has some things we need to fix, but from the beginning (of the season) until now, we’ve improved so much,” Mateo said.

The Comets never have finished better than fourth place at the state tournament. They have an opportunity to change that Thursday against Western Christian, which advanced with a 2-0 win over North Fayette Valley.

“This means everything,” Ponce said. “We set big goals in the preseason and that goal is two games away. We get to check mark this one, prepare and rest for the second one.

“We know it is going to be a tough one.”

