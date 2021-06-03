West Liberty's season ends in semifinal heartbreak again

Western Christian subbed players frequently throughout the match. West Liberty didn’t have the depth to match that on a humid afternoon.

“We knew it was going to be an uphill battle for six or seven of our players,” Ponce said. “We gave it our all. It was just a bounce here or there.

“We defended very well and made sure we were compact and not giving them anything easy.”

It was West Liberty’s only loss of the season to a 1A school. The Comets started the season in the top five and remained there throughout the spring.

“There were a lot of good memories with his team,” defender and captain Kevin Martinez said. “We would laugh a lot, we had a good bond and good chemistry between each other.

“This, though, is not what we wanted. We wanted to play in the state finals. We’re not there yet (as a program).”

Disappointment aside, West Liberty returns a strong nucleus for next season.

Galvan and Mateo, who combined for 72 goals this season, are back. So too is forward Diego Sanchez, middle Diego Hernandez, goalie Ruben Merez and defenders Bryan Martinez and Alexis Garcia.