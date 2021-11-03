Western Big 6 All-Conference soccer teams announced; Moline's Jah MVP

Moline’s Saiheed Jah was voted as the Western Big 6 Conference's boys soccer MVP, earning the league's top individual achievement.
Moline and Quincy each had seven players recognized as all-conference selections by coaches, the most in the conference.
The WB6 all-conference soccer team, voted on by the league’s coaches, was announced Wednesday.
Joining Jah on the first team were: Cater Ventvertloh, Quincy (M); Jackson Richmiller, Quincy (M); Hunter Holke, Geneseo (F); Akim Baba-Traore, UTHS (F); Alejandro Torres, Rock Island (F); Spencer Jenkins, Quincy (F); Chris Lopez, Moline (M); Isaih Ruiz, Moline (D); Zachary Beckman, Rock Island (D); Nathan Vergane, Geneseo (M); John Cid, Sterling (M); Grayson Cook, Quincy (GK).
Jah, Holke, Lopez and Baba-Traore were also selected to the IHSSCA All-Sectional team. Holke earned a hat trick against Dixon in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Oct. 20.
Earning second team honors were: Htee Soe, Rock Island (M); Alex Slaymaker, Geneseo (D); Zeke Kent, Galesburg (M/D); Matt Roach, Galesburg (M); Andrew King, UTHS (M/D); Isiah Gallegos, Moline (M/D); Nelson Acosta, Moline (F); Luke Walbring, Quincy (FB); Jaeger Norton, Moline (M/D); Yuriy Guerrero, Sterling (D); Collin Ducey, Moline (D); Ismael Hernandez, UTHS (GK).
Those named for honorable mention were: Geneseo – Matt Daly (D), Gage Tafoya (GK). Rock Island – Jake Brandt (D), Wiba Alimasi (D). Alleman – Francisco Rodriguez (M), Ryan Schmitt (D), Jamie Diaz (M). UTHS – Deonte Nache (M/D).