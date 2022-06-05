While one run ends, another might be getting started for Assumption soccer

DES MOINES — While one run en Davenport Assumption High School soccer, another one might just be getting started.

Though the Assumption girls soccer program had its streak of five straight titles halted Saturday with a loss to Des Moines Christian, the boys achieved success that had been elusive in recent years, beating Western Christian in penalty kicks to claim their first state title since 2003.

Assumption's four boys all-tournament team selections were all juniors, making the Knights look poised for a strong title defense next season.

"We've been talking about this for a long, long time, that we were going to have a really good team, our junior and senior year," junior center back Luke Klostermann said. "My full expectation coming into this year was my senior year was the year we had to go for state. Now that we got one here, might as well go for it again."

The boys program does graduate four seniors, but returns its top four goal scorers from this season, including Roberto Medrano, who had 22 goals on the year.

Though there were no freshmen on the roster, four sophomores made an impact, including Billy Moore, who scored in the semifinal win over Dyersville Beckman, and Gus Stevens, who helped anchor the Assumption back line.

And there's excitement that the incoming class can help contribute right away.

"We're getting a few incoming freshmen that are pretty good, that I think will play," junior Charlie Leinart said. "I think we'll be just as good, if not better. We'll be back."

The boys will have a new coach as Greg Zeller retired following the win, but he acknowledges the framework is there for the next coach to come in and enjoy immediate success.

"With this group of guys, anything's possible," Zeller said. "They play well together, they have fun together and they feed off each other's energy. I'd be really surprised if, next year, they weren't right back here fighting it out for the title again."

Meanwhile, the girls do lose some key pieces from this year's team, graduating four senior starters, including all-tournament selections Jade Jackson, Gracen Ruggles and Morgan Jennings. But there's plenty coming back, including Dru Dorsey, who scored 14 goals this year as a freshman.

Plus, going from the hunted to the hunter might be a welcome change for the program.

"This will give us something to look forward to next season," Dorsey said. "I know we lose a lot of seniors but this will give us more motivation to work even harder for it next year and keep pushing ourselves in practice.

"We don't want to feel this feeling right now. We want to feel what (Des Moines Christian) felt."

