With the graduation of 10 seniors, Pleasant Valley likely to rebuild around Kilstrom

DES MOINES — Two years ago, the Pleasant Valley High School boys soccer program was left haunted by what-ifs and missed opportunities.

Now, thanks to 10 seniors, the culture surrounding the program has changed as the Spartans went from a team that had never reached the state tournament to a team that has never lost — never even conceded a goal — at Cownie Soccer Park in the state gathering.

"It says a lot about us as a team — we work hard, do our best," said senior Dylan Ollendieck, who was all over the field during the week, keeping the potent scoring threats of Iowa City West, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Waukee Northwest at bay. "We were working, did our thing in practice, when all the other teams might have been inside, we were out there in the rain, grinding and eventually it paid off."

With such a large and talented senior class now moving on, if PV wants to win its third straight title, it will have to readjust how it is structured.

"It's going to be a new start," PV coach Wayne Ward said. "Thankfully we had a bench full of players that all felt it, that all understand what it's about and they are keen to show PV pride when they come next year."

And while there are several questions surrounding the team entering next year, there's one spot PV won't have to worry about.

After a strong regular season, Jack Kilstrom saved his best games for the biggest stage. The PV junior keeper had big shoes to fill, taking the spot of Gabe Johnson, who broke the school's career shutout mark in 2021. Kilstrom was impenetrable at the state tournament, posting three straight shutouts and making one key stop in penalty kicks as PV beat Waukee Northwest 1-0 for the title on Saturday.

Kilstrom ended his first season as starter allowing just four goals, posting a 95.2 save percentage and 17 shutouts. For comparison, Johnson posted 15 shutouts and an 89.8 save percentage last year.

"It means so much to me, it's crazy," Kilstrom said Saturday. "I had a crazy amount of nerves coming into this game but I just had to believe in myself. Deep down, I knew I could do it so just believe in myself."

Kilstrom was helped out by a stout and experienced back line that featured three seniors. With so many holes to fill on next year's team, particularly on the back line, Kilstrom knows he will likely be tested, especially early, as new players find their footing.

He's ready for the challenge, especially after this past week.

"I think with having a newer, not as experienced back line, I'm going to get more shots, and I'm going to be ready more and I think we have a great chance of coming back next year," Kilstrom said. "I have a lot of confidence in myself now. Now, I know I can do it."

Kilstrom won't be alone in leading the Spartans. Players who contributed throughout the week included Carter Spangler and Braden Simmons who will be back. So is Jeffery Rinker, who returns up top after being named to the all-tournament team despite not posting a stat over the week, the attention he drew more than enough to get the job done.

"It's a big ask, it's a big task, but the players, they've been here, we've been here," Rinker said. "We have the players that have gone through this, that have experienced this and it's doable, we're going to do it. We know what winning feels like, we know what putting zeroes on the scoreboard feels like for the other team. We're going to get it done."

But when the pressure is on, as it most certainly will be with an even bigger target on their back, the Spartans are glad they have Kilstrom to count on moving forward.

"Goalkeeper is a key part," Ward said. "Unfortunately, they're unsung heroes but they do win games for you and they make a difference. I get it, it's about scoring goals but goalkeepers win games."

