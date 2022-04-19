Young Pioneers continue to get the job done in win over UT

The Alleman girls soccer team doesn't care that it starts mostly underclassmen.

No matter the grade or anything else, anyone and everyone can step up in any given game.

The Pioneers' freshmen and sophomores continue to help get the job done.

Freshman Gretchen Ellis and sophomore Abby Glackin scored Alleman's goals in a 2-1 Western Big 6 Conference home win over United Township on Tuesday night.

Another freshman and sophomore helped grab another Big 6 win after Carson Wendt and Audrey Erickson scored in last week's 2-1 OT win over defending conference champion Geneseo.

Glackin assisted Ellis' goal in the 11th minute to stake Alleman to a 1-0 lead at halftime. Glackin's goal came in the 63rd minute as the Panthers (1-8, 0-5 Big 6) did not find the net until Sofia Camarillo's penalty kick in the final few minutes.

Glackin said connecting passes and controlling possession after halftime was key for the Pioneers (9-1-1, 3-1-1 Big 6).

"We finished the game like we had to," Glackin said. "It's unfortunate we had to stress out a little at the end, but we were strong on our defense and that's all that matters in the end."

UT coach Phil Weaver said the Panthers are a young group still learning to play the game at a quicker speed.

"We were probably a second to half-second off the pace to where Alleman was," he said. "There were a lot of opportunities to put the ball into the right areas or get the ball into threatening situations and we'd get stuck because we held the ball too long.

"When you play without that tempo and rhythm, it's more difficult."

Alleman racked up 27 shots with seven on goal in the win. UT had seven shots with four on goal.

"I think the more chances we get, the better," Glackin said. "We're going to continue to keep thriving out there and we can do it if we finish those shots."

Alleman coach Chad Hollmer said the team created enough chances to get the job done against UT.

"They played us extremely hard," Hollmer said. "We're going to get down to it where we won't have as many opportunities, so we've got to take advantage of that and capitalize on those."

Although the team is still learning on the field, Hollmer said the team is in a good spot.

"We're coming out on top of close games, which is key for this group," he said. "We're real young, so we're learning at a good pace."

Alleman started five sophomores, three seniors, two freshmen and one junior on Tuesday.

"I don't think we really care who does it, I think that's kind of the motto. ... It's just a matter of if we can do it as a team," Hollmer said. "We've told them, we don't need people to score goals in order to be successful. There's people in the back line, if we score goals they don't get a lot of credit. I think our defense has done a tremendous job recently."

Glackin said it feels "crazy" to have the younger players producing like they have been. She is one of 12 sophomores on the team, which also has five freshmen among its 22 players on the roster.

"The sophomores are a big part of the team and we're a pretty close-knit group; we've been that way since kindergarten and up," she said. "We're doing great mixing with the older people.

"I think the best thing we can do is continue that chemistry, because we really need it to build on."

Glackin admitted only having one loss so far is a bit of a surprise, especially considering the youth of the team and the players it lost after last season, including Kiersten Bailey, who transferred to Moline.

"We thought we were going to come out a little weaker because we lost a lot of key players and a major goal scorer," she said. "We're just doing great, that's all I can say."

