19 locals earn all-state softball honors

Four other locals earned third-team honors in Class 2A – Kewanee’s Lainey Kelly (jr., catcher) and Kendall Bennison (jr., pitcher), Orion senior infielder Marly Lillibridge and Erie-Prophetstown sophomore pitcher Aylah Jones.

The Ridgewood co-op had a pair of players honored in 1A as outfielder Mya Brown was named as a second-team selection and infielder Kendall Lewis earned a spot on the third team.

Wethersfield pitcher Daci Hier was named to a spot on the 1A second team.

The stats were staggering for those first-team selections.

Rocky's Pannell, committed to the University of Tennessee, batted .574 with an OBP of .647 and OPS of 1.987. She logged 11 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 53 RBIs. She also scored 61 runs in 116 plate appearances that included 20 walks. She led the team in every offensive category, including steals with 39.

The numbers put up by those on the 29-0 Rockets squad were equally impressive.

Kendall batted .583 (60-103) with 22 RBIs and 58 runs scored. She rapped out five doubles and seven triples.

Hines batted .446 (45-101) and muscled up with 44 RBIs, 14 doubles, one triple and seven homers.