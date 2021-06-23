19 locals earn all-state softball honors

With all of the success local high school softball teams had this spring, it was not surprising that the Illinois Coaches Association All-State teams were rife with Quad-Cities talent.
Nineteen players from nine schools were represented on the 2021 all-state teams announced this week.
Undefeated Class 2A state champ Rockridge led the local contingent with four selections. It was followed closely by Western Big 6 Conference champ Rock Island with three Class 3A selections and sectional titlist Riverdale with three more 2A honorees.
Rockridge had three players selected to the 2A first team — senior outfielder Lea Kendall, junior infielder Lexi Hines and freshman pitcher Kendra Lewis. Sophomore infielder Payton Brown was a second-team selection.
Senior pitcher Ashlyn Hemm was a huge part of Riverdale’s success and she was honored with a 2A first-team selection. Senior infielder Sydney Haas was a second-team selection and sophomore shortstop Alivia Bark was named to the third team.
Rock Island junior infielder Taylor Pannell was a first-team 3A selection and junior pitcher/infielders Campbell Kelley and Delia Schwartz were both named third-team all-state.
Moline had two players earn Class 4A all-state honors. Brenna Ross was among 29 players to be named second-team and Natalia Rivera was among the 47 players recognized as a third-team selection.
Four other locals earned third-team honors in Class 2A – Kewanee’s Lainey Kelly (jr., catcher) and Kendall Bennison (jr., pitcher), Orion senior infielder Marly Lillibridge and Erie-Prophetstown sophomore pitcher Aylah Jones.
The Ridgewood co-op had a pair of players honored in 1A as outfielder Mya Brown was named as a second-team selection and infielder Kendall Lewis earned a spot on the third team.
Wethersfield pitcher Daci Hier was named to a spot on the 1A second team.
The stats were staggering for those first-team selections.
Rocky's Pannell, committed to the University of Tennessee, batted .574 with an OBP of .647 and OPS of 1.987. She logged 11 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 53 RBIs. She also scored 61 runs in 116 plate appearances that included 20 walks. She led the team in every offensive category, including steals with 39.
The numbers put up by those on the 29-0 Rockets squad were equally impressive.
Kendall batted .583 (60-103) with 22 RBIs and 58 runs scored. She rapped out five doubles and seven triples.
Hines batted .446 (45-101) and muscled up with 44 RBIs, 14 doubles, one triple and seven homers.
Lewis got her prep career off to a fabulous start and was just as good on the mound as she was at the plate, She batted a team-best .618 (63-102) with a team-high 51 RBIs. She finished with 12 doubles and seven homers.
In the circle, Lewis finished 13-0 with 0.47 ERA while striking out 161 and walking 27 in 119 innings. She allowed only 51 hits.
Brown led the Rockets with 10 homers while batting .417 (40-96), scoring 39 runs and driving in 27. She also had 10 doubles and two triples.
Hemm was also terrific in the circle in leading the Rams to the program's first sectional title. in a 14-3 season, she pitched 110 innings and allowed just 38 hits while striking out 255 batters and walking just 16. Giving up just 10 earned runs, she logged a 0.63 ERA. She also batted .290 with 11 RBIs.
The other honored Rocks also had some solid stats.
Kelley batted .411 with two homers and 28 RBIs with 23 runs scored. Schwartz hit .420 with eight doubles, two homers and 29 RBIs with 23 runs scored.
In the circle, Campbell was 10-1 with one save and 3.39 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 20 walks. Schwartz finished 8-4 with a 3.93 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 19 walks.
Haas batted .380 (27-71) while driving in 14 runs and scoring 28 for Riverdale. Bark led the team in batting average (.725, 37-51), RBIs (31), doubles (10), and homers (5) and was second in runs scored (23).