2021 year end: Rockridge, Assumption shine on diamond

It was a season of perfection for Rockridge High School's softball team. It was a summer of redemption for Davenport Assumption.
Rockridge became just the 10th team in the history of the IHSA state tournament — which dates back to the 1975-76 school year — to run the table. The Rockets beat Joliet Catholic 4-0 on June 17 in the title game in East Peoria to punctuate a 29-0 season.
Freshman pitcher Kendra Lewis tossed a one-hit shutout in the semifinals against Metropolis Massac County and then spun another shutout in the final.
"To be honest with you, I was a little nervous going into the playoffs with an undefeated record," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "It's not easy, but you simply have to look forward. We call it looking through the windshield and not looking in the rear-view mirror.
"What you did in the last game, that doesn't mean anything in the next one. All of our kids, they bought into the windshield theory."
Assumption, meanwhile, rallied from a four-run deficit — matching the largest in state championship game history — in its final two at-bats to beat Mount Vernon 10-5 for the title at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, the program's fourth title in five years.
After losing in the semifinals to Williamsburg the previous season, Assumption rebounded with a 40-3 campaign and a Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
It capped a memorable career for nine seniors. They won 186 games versus 15 defeats over a five-year span (at least four seasons of 40 wins or more) and four state championship trophies.
“Holding that trophy up and looking at the fellow seniors, it made for a wonderful experience,” senior Lauren Loken said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
