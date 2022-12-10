21-year-old Ralfs takes over West softball program

Erica Ralfs figured it was a long shot.

Just 21 years old and still not finished with her career at St. Ambrose University, Ralfs knew the probability of becoming the next varsity softball coach at her alma mater was unlikely.

“I knew it was really ambitious,” she said. “I thought it was a great opportunity just to get an interview.”

An interview turned into a job offer.

Less than four years after pitching in the circle for Davenport West High School, Ralfs will take over the Falcon program pending board approval Monday night. She is believed to be the youngest varsity head coach in Iowa next summer.

“When I think about it, it really just gives me goosebumps,” Ralfs said. “The opportunity is just amazing. I really think I bring a young perspective on playing and I understand what it takes to build an athlete outside of the softball field.

“Playing in college is a whole new level. It really shows you how building your athleticism helps you in all aspects of your game.”

Steve Saladino, who amassed more than 1,215 wins during his two stints covering 41 years as West’s coach, stepped down this fall.

Several of the parents still connected to the West program from Ralfs’ playing career encouraged her to pursue the position, she said.

Ralfs, who was 15-7 with a 2.51 ERA in 117 innings for St. Ambrose last spring, has spent the past two summers working as an assistant coach under Ron Ferrill at Assumption.

“Those two summers just changed my perspective on coaching tremendously,” Ralfs said. “As a player, I know the game and know what happens in each stage of the game.

“Watching Ron, though, and the other assistants, it is making those split-second decisions. You have to make those hard decisions and know your players inside and out. That’s the main lesson I learned under Ron and Assumption.”

This spring will be a balancing act for Ralfs.

She will play her final season of college softball for St. Ambrose and take final exams while beginning preparations for the 2023 season at West.

“It is going to be a real challenge with time management,” said Ralfs, who will student teach next fall. “The best thing about being a head coach is utilizing the help you’re given. Speaking as a young coach and somebody going to be finishing my (college) career, I’m going to have to utilize those people in my program to get to where I want to be.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not going to be there. The players are going to see me and they’re going to feel my presence in this program.”

Ralfs said Dick Melton and Turner Estes are under contract as coaches. The Falcons will go through an interview process for another assistant.

Between her playing experience at West and St. Ambrose along with coaching under Ferrill, Ralfs believes she has a blueprint for success.

She plans to run a fast-paced program, one predicated on athleticism.

“What I want is players who play multiple sports,” she said. “I want players who are comfortable in their athleticism, and that comes in part from work off the softball field.”

West hasn’t won more than 25 games in a season since Ralfs’ junior year. She is eager to elevate a program which returns more than half its starting lineup.

“My practices are going to be filled to the brim, scheduling out every minute,” Ralfs said. “Every drill I bring in, it is a combination of everything I have played under before.

“I will challenge my players. Not only are we going to be well-rehearsed in making the routine plays, I want them to make the diving plays. That’s what brings a program to greatness.”

Ralfs might not have envisioned this opportunity this soon, but she's always had an inkling to coach and has enjoyed being in leadership positions.

"I think I'll be able to connect with the players on a different level," she said. "I'll value them as a person first, an athlete second and eventually as a softball player and a person having a role on our team."