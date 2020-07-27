Adams, top-ranked Dodgers stifle Bulldogs

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Sophia Del Vecchio tried about every pitch in her arsenal to get Jalen Adams out in the third inning Monday. The Fort Dodge standout fouled off seven pitches with two strikes.

“It was quite a battle,” Del Vecchio said. “It was whoever could last longer.”

Adams didn't blink.

On the 11th pitch of the at-bat, the sophomore deposited a changeup over the fence in center field and top-ranked Fort Dodge never looked back in collecting a 7-0 win over 13th-ranked Bettendorf in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“We threw her four different pitches in that at-bat,” Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said.

“I just stay relaxed and was looking for that changeup,” Adams said. “I knew she was going to throw it at some point. I could feel it off my bat that it was gone.”

Adams thrived in the circle, too. The right-hander tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight to send Fort Dodge (27-3) into the semifinals for the first time since 2006.

Bettendorf, coming off a road win at seventh-ranked Johnston, never could get comfortable against Adams. Her riseball gave the Bulldogs fits as she retired the first 12 hitters of the game.