ADM snaps North Scott's 13-game win streak

ELDRIDGE — They bunted and ran the bases aggressively. They clobbered two home runs. They had a pitcher change speeds effectively.

Class 4A top-ranked ADM (Adel) stymied a red-hot North Scott High School softball team Saturday at the Denny Johnson Classic, 5-1.

The loss snapped 4A 12th-ranked North Scott's 13-game win streak and was just the second loss of the season for coach Holly Hoelting's team in 16 games.

North Scott had baserunners in almost every inning of the six-inning contest (time limit for tournament play), but it mustered only three hits off ADM ace and southpaw Aliya Yanga.

"I was really proud we pressured about every inning," Hoelting said. "That's honestly one of the first outings we haven't produced more than one time.

"So what did that pitcher do differently than all the other ones or was it us today? I think it was more us than the other team. I don't think we played our best softball."

ADM, though, had something to do with that.

Leadoff hitter Olivia Tollari had two hits and scored twice. No. 3 hitter Brynn Busta laid down two perfect bunts, one resulting in a run-scoring single and the other a sacrifice that saw Tollari score from second base.

Yanga popped a two-run homer and Addison Banse hit a solo shot off North Scott's Maddy McDermott.

"They run two bases every single time (on a bunt) and we didn't know what we were supposed to do in a couple instances," Hoelting said. "It is hard when somebody does put it in play and you're not executing the simple things."

North Scott, which finished the week with four wins over state-ranked opponents, had a runner in scoring position in four of the six innings. With the exception of Rylee Daniels' run-scoring single in the second inning, the Lancers could not push anything across.

Despite walking five, Yanga struck out seven.

Hoelting called it a learning experience for her team.

"We haven't seen a pitcher who changes speeds like that a lot," she said. "Also, just because we win multiple games in a row, it doesn't mean you're going to win the next one.

"The more you win, the more people want to beat you."

North Scott dropped the finale of the tournament to 1A top-ranked North Linn, 6-4. The Lynx scored four runs in the final inning to rally past the Lancers (14-3).

North Scott still has 5A state-ranked foes Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine along with 13-1 Davenport West remaining in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

"Those games are going to be crucial," Hoelting said. "We can either go (up) or we can go (down). I really hope we take this as a learning experience and not, 'Oh, we're not good anymore.' We had a bad game.

"We are improving."

Bulldogs add two more wins

A day after beating ADM, Bettendorf added two more wins over state-ranked opponents Saturday at the Denny Johnson Classic.

The Bulldogs thumped 2A eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine 11-2 and downed 1A top-ranked North Linn 8-0. Both games ended in five innings because of the time limit.

Bettendorf's Emily Rigdon triggered a four-run first against Louisa-Muscatine with a towering three-run homer. Freshman Brooklyn Teerlinck had a triple and a double in her first two at-bats against the Falcons.

Rigdon earned the win in the circle against the Falcons. Junior Navy Clark went all five innings against North Linn to pick up the victory.

Bettendorf (10-5) plays host to Davenport West in a conference doubleheader at 5 p.m. Monday.

