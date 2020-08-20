All-Metro softball team features PV, BHS players

Two players from Bettendorf and three from Pleasant Valley have been selected to the first team of the Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team.

First team

First base

Emily Rigdon

School: Bettendorf

Year: Freshman

Stats: .392 avg., 7 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBIs, 10 walks, .467 OBP; 7-2 pitching

Quick hit: Named third team all-state by IGCA, Rigdon was one of the Bulldogs' top run producers and No. 2 pitcher. Her 29 RBIs and seven home runs ranked first and second, respectively, among freshmen in Class 5A.

Third base

Carly Lundry

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: .462 avg., 7 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, .488 OBP