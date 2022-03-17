Alleman will not field a softball team in 2022

Alleman High School softball will not compete in 2022 because of a limited roster.

Less than nine students attended the first practice/tryout and coach Mike Ebner and interim athletic director Mike Tracey made the decision to not field an incomplete team. The school has already contacted other Western Big 6 members about the decision.

“We just didn’t have enough girls sign up,” Tracey said. “Attendance was low at open workouts. We lost kids in the exodus of students from Alleman and some of those were softball players. We’ve also lost players that have decided to play for travel teams instead of choosing to play for the high school. It’s a variety of things.”

Alleman went 3-9 in WB6 play in 2021 and the school has since seen the departure of its principal and athletic director. However, the softball program has been the most successful in Alleman athletics history. The Pioneers have six state titles, the latest coming in the 2013-14 season.

The school plans to resume playing softball in 2023 if participation increases enough to field a team.

“We’ve been saying that this is just a one-year glitch,” Tracey said. “We’ll be back to full strength next year, but it’s going to take some work and dedication from the kids, coaches and parents to make that happen.

“We were shocked that it happened, but it happened so now we plan on getting it back.”

Other WB6 conference opponents have already removed Alleman from their team schedules. Conference play will be 12 games (home and away) for the other seven schools.

