Imagine how disheartening it must be to an opposing softball pitcher trying to find any weak spot in the Davenport Assumption lineup.
Case in point, on Wednesday night the Knights' No. 8 hitter, Olivia Allen, did the most damage as Assumption swept a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader from Burlington by the identical scores of 9-0 at the St. Vincent Athletic Center.
On her senior night, along with teammates Hannah Kelley and Hannah Wislander, Allen went a combined 4-for-6 in both contests with two triples and three runs driven in.
Allen was 3-for-3 in the nightcap before she was replaced by her sister Maddie in the outfield as Knights coach Ron Ferrill gave the three seniors a curtain call with the 9-0 lead in the sixth inning.
Allen's efforts, along with dominant pitching performances by Kelley and Allie Timmons, left the Knights in a first-place tie with Pleasant Valley at 14-2 in the conference.
It comes down to today to determine the MAC title as Assumption (30-3) travels to North Scott to finish while PV is on the road at Burlington (10-6 MAC) for the final doubleheaders.
But for now, is it even fair to have this much talent throughout the whole lineup for the top-ranked team in Class 3A?
"Every member of this team is so unique and everybody brings something different," Allen said. "That is what is so great about our lineup, we can hit up-and-down, we can execute bunts, everyone can run. There is no weakness."
Ferrill said because of the off-season work that Allen put in, she is now a serious threat on the basepaths any time she reaches. Both of Allen's triples were line shots into the right-center field gap. But instead of just a double, Allen is turning those hits into triples.
"She has really worked hard on her physical conditioning in the off-season, and now she is at least a step faster, and that is the difference between getting to second base and reaching third instead on those plays," he said. "Olivia is an example of how hard work in the off-season shows up in the regular season."
Allen said she couldn't remember the last time she had two triples in a two games but added it also did not matter much to her.
"It's not about that, it's about me coming out and getting hits when my team needs them, and I think I did a pretty good job of that," she said. "I was in the weight room a lot more, getting stronger and working on my speed because I knew that it would help me a lot more offensively and defensively."
Ferrill said he wanted his team to jump on the Grayhounds early as Burlington came into the doubleheader with a chance of staying in the conference race. But the Knights quickly put up three runs in the first inning of Game 1 behind bunt hit RBIs from Anna Wohlers and Carlie Sammon.
Kelley added an RBI triple of her own to make it 3-0, and Assumption was off and running.
"When we got those three runs early, that gave us all the momentum we needed," Ferrill said. "And I think it took something out of (Burlington). Burlington is a better team than they showed tonight, but we really played well in all the phases of the game."
Wohlers, Wislander, Olivia Wardlow and Nicole Yoder added RBIs later in the Game 1 victory, and Lea Nelson also stole home. Kelley allowed just five hits and struck out seven for the complete-game victory.
Timmons was impressive in the second game, allowing just one hit while fanning 11 in seven innings of the nightcap. Kelley, Wohlers, Eryn Ackerman, Wardlow all drove in runs while Nelson and Allen each finished with two RBIs.