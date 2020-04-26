Among nation's elite, Rocky standout ponders future

Taylor Pannell continues to work on her game, taking cuts in the batting cage and fielding grounders off the bat of her father, Brandon.
But, it’s not the same.
Recently ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the nation in the Class of 2022, the sophomore infielder misses competing with the softball team at Rock Island High School and the chance for college coaches to see her in action.
Pannell, who initially made a verbal commitment to Auburn as an eighth grader, re-opened her recruitment late last fall and is hopeful that her summer season with the Tennessee Mojo will restart that process once they are able to contact her in September.
“It’s an important time and it’s been tough. Mostly, I feel so bad for the seniors on our team at Rocky,’’ Pannell said.
“They put so much into this season and I felt like we were going to have a special year. To have it get cancelled, that’s been hard for all of us. I miss that a lot.’’
Like her peers, Pannell continues to adjust to online coursework.
She is also working to sharpen her skills on the softball diamond, where her work continues to gain national attention.
Pannell was named earlier this month by Extra Inning Softball as the fifth-best sophomore in the nation, rising one spot from a year ago in its Extra Elite Top 100 player rankings for the 2022 senior class.
The honor was a result of her work as a third baseman and shortstop for the Tennessee Mojo – Fisher 14U team which won the PGF Nationals last summer.
Pannell batted .400 and had a .475 on-base percentage for the traveling team, finishing second on the team with 60 RBI and 10 home runs while crisscrossing the country to compete against elite competition.
She was also named earlier this month as a nominee for Illinois’ Gatorade Player of the Year recognition, an award presented to the top high school player in the state.
“It’s an honor to be recognized and it is something that means a lot of to me. There are so many good players,’’ Pannell said. “It makes me want to continue to work harder and do even more to try to reach my potential and do whatever I can to help my teams win.’’
While the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled her high school season with the Rocks, she hopes to compete again for the Tennessee-based Mojo when its season begins in June.
“Being able to play for them has been a very good experience for me. It’s a very competitive situation. I see great pitching every game and am competing against great players,’’ Pannell said. “That is only making me better.’’
The travel team plays summer and fall schedules. With a roster of players from around the country, it typically travels to a tournament site a day before competition begins to practice together before competing together.
At this point, the Mojo expect to complete as full of a schedule as possible.
With no high school games this spring, Pannell is currently working to be ready for the summer. She works with a Peoria-based hitting coach each week and is getting in some infield work with her father as often as she can.
“I’m doing what I can to stay sharp and be ready,’’ she said. “It’s a difficult situation for everybody, a tough time, but it’s been good to get out and work on my game a bit.’’
The upcoming months figure to be an important time for Pannell, who initially committed to Auburn in January, 2018, while she was in the middle of her eighth grade year at Washington Junior High in Rock Island.
With offers from a number of NCAA Division I coaches and having visited multiple campuses across the country, Pannell made the decision before an NCAA rule change that year which would have prevented her recruitment until her junior year of high school.
“Looking back, it was a good decision at that time, and while I loved Auburn I think I may have rushed my decision,’’ Pannell said.
“I want to take some time, think things through and make the best decision about where I want to be in the future, both academically and athletically.’’
Rules now prohibit college coaches from reaching out to Pannell until Sept. 1, and she remains hopeful to get the chance to show potential recruiters what she can do this summer.
She believes she will be able to help a collegiate program at either third base, shortstop or in the outfield.
“I’m willing to play wherever a team needs me and while I’m looking forward to seeing where that all may lead me, I feel like I have some time now to just play and compete and I’m looking forward to that first,’’ Pannell said. “Then, I’ll start to figure out where it all will lead.’’
