Among nation's elite, Rocky standout ponders future

The honor was a result of her work as a third baseman and shortstop for the Tennessee Mojo – Fisher 14U team which won the PGF Nationals last summer.

Pannell batted .400 and had a .475 on-base percentage for the traveling team, finishing second on the team with 60 RBI and 10 home runs while crisscrossing the country to compete against elite competition.

She was also named earlier this month as a nominee for Illinois’ Gatorade Player of the Year recognition, an award presented to the top high school player in the state.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and it is something that means a lot of to me. There are so many good players,’’ Pannell said. “It makes me want to continue to work harder and do even more to try to reach my potential and do whatever I can to help my teams win.’’

While the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled her high school season with the Rocks, she hopes to compete again for the Tennessee-based Mojo when its season begins in June.

“Being able to play for them has been a very good experience for me. It’s a very competitive situation. I see great pitching every game and am competing against great players,’’ Pannell said. “That is only making me better.’’