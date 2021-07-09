Anderson helps lead Assumption rout over Maquoketa

Focus and patience was something that everyone had to had on Friday night.

Assumption jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer from Anna Wohlers and an RBI single from Libby Madden. But then the weather rolled in and caused a 2-hour, 35-minute delay.

The Knights passed the time playing games and singing songs loudly.

But Anderson added there was an important point to all of it.

“Our team just goes a great job of being energized,” Anderson said. “We are always dancing, moving, doing something to keep busy. Our energy is never forced, we are always having fun. It’s one thing to come out and win, but it is another thing to come out and win and have fun.”

As a senior, Anderson added that no matter how Assumption’s season ends up, those memories are the one that matter.

“Probably the rain delays when we were in the dugout, cheering and singing,” she said with a smile. “All the fun times with my teammates.”

When play did resume, Anderson scored on an error and Wohlers added an RBI single to make it 5-0 after two innings. The winners added three more runs in the third inning on Anderson’s RBI hit and a two-run single from Olivia Wardlow.