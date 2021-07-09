Anderson helps lead Assumption rout over Maquoketa

Katie Anderson has been hitting in the No. 9 spot for the Davenport Assumption softball team lately.
But Anderson was the Knights' top hitter on Friday night in a Class 3A regional semifinal against Maquoketa at the St. Vincent Center.
The senior went 3-for-3, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs to help Assumption defeat Maquoketa, 11-1, in six innings. The Knights (36-3) will host Solon (26-12) on Monday at 7 p.m. for the regional title and trip to the state tournament.
Anderson’s final hit, a blast down the right-field line, ended the game by driving in Lauren Loken in the sixth inning.
Earlier, Anderson drove in a run with sharp single up the middle in the second inning. She also had a base hit to left field in the third inning. It appeared no matter where Maquoketa starting pitcher Carley Cavanagh threw it, Anderson knew where to place it.
Anderson also reached base in the fifth inning with a well-placed bunt that the Cardinals’ defense had a hard time with.
“I just have more confidence,” Anderson said of her hitting success lately. “I think, mentally, going in and believing in yourself is something I have struggled with at times this year. But this game, I did have a lot of confidence and it showed. I try to focus on the drills and everything coach (Ron) Ferrill has taught us.”
Focus and patience was something that everyone had to had on Friday night.
Assumption jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer from Anna Wohlers and an RBI single from Libby Madden. But then the weather rolled in and caused a 2-hour, 35-minute delay.
The Knights passed the time playing games and singing songs loudly.
But Anderson added there was an important point to all of it.
“Our team just goes a great job of being energized,” Anderson said. “We are always dancing, moving, doing something to keep busy. Our energy is never forced, we are always having fun. It’s one thing to come out and win, but it is another thing to come out and win and have fun.”
As a senior, Anderson added that no matter how Assumption’s season ends up, those memories are the one that matter.
“Probably the rain delays when we were in the dugout, cheering and singing,” she said with a smile. “All the fun times with my teammates.”
When play did resume, Anderson scored on an error and Wohlers added an RBI single to make it 5-0 after two innings. The winners added three more runs in the third inning on Anderson’s RBI hit and a two-run single from Olivia Wardlow.
Maquoketa (18-19) made some noise in the fourth inning with back-to-back doubles from Jenna Wiebenga and Clare Hackman to make it 8-1. But the Knights tacked on their final runs off a sac fly from Madden in the fourth and the final two-run push in the sixth.
Abby Odean had an RBI hit in the sixth before Anderson’s final at-bat ended the contest. Bella Nigey pitched four innings to get the win, striking out six.
Maquoketa loses just one senior off the team in Addie Bowman. Cardinals coach Sara Nelson said she was proud of her team’s effort all season.
“They have great character, they are great kids, they work hard and they have done everything we have asked of them,” Nelson said. “Honestly, I could not ask for a better bunch of kids, a better bunch of parents. It takes a village to have a successful program and it’s not just the kids. It’s the parents, the kids, the coaches, the district …
“It’s all the things that make a successful team and it’s all the things that make summer fun.”