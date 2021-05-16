Annawn-Wethersfield in LTC title hunt

"Elaina is a heckuva catcher and an outstanding athlete, Paige is a good third baseman and her bat is really strong, and Sophie is normally a first baseman, but we moved her to second and she's done a good job there," Burkiewicz continued. "Olivia's normally an infielder, but we had a need in right field, so we moved her there and she's doing good."

Burkiewicz felt that last year's squad had the potential to bounce back after a '19 campaign that produced an 11-13 finish (7-9 LTC) and ended with a 4-1 loss to Rockridge in the IHSA Class 2A regionals. However, the cancellation of the spring season due to COVID-19 thwarted those plans.

"We had some pretty high aspirations last year," he said. "Daci (No. 1 pitcher Daci Hier) was back, and we had seniors like Lexi (Nichols), Kaley (Peterson), Kaitlin (Witte) and Keagan (Rico). We were all pumped for last year, but we didn't get the opportunity to see what we could do."

Now a junior, Hier is one of the team's veteran leaders, together with senior outfielder/first baseman Erin Forsythe (.296, six RBIs), and has blossomed this year with an 8-0 record in addition to batting .366 with nine RBIs. She picked up both of the wins against Ridgewood, including a three-hit, seven-strikeout performance in A-W's 3-1 first-game victory.