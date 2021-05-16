Annawn-Wethersfield in LTC title hunt

Three years removed from earning a share of the Lincoln Trail Conference championship, the Annawan-Wethersfield softball co-op is once again in the league title chase.
What is more, the Titans' bid for their first outright conference crown rests on the contributions of several players who were still in junior high when A-W finished 18-7 in 2018 and posted a 14-2 LTC mark to share that year's title with Mercer County.
Key contributors for the Titans (9-2) have been the freshman nucleus of catcher Elaina "Lainy" Manuel, second baseman/pitcher Sophie Nimrick, third baseman Paige Huffman, outfielder Olivia Goodley and designated player Marlie Lindstrom, along with the sophomore duo of shortstop Kennadi Rico and first baseman/outfielder Jaydn Wise.
Wise's .515 average and 13 RBIs pace the Titans, with Huffman (.410, nine RBIs) and Rico (.355, eight RBIs) also among the team's batting leaders
"They're all doing a heckuva job," said A-W coach Jason Burkiewicz, whose club moved to 5-2 in the Lincoln Trail after sweeping Ridgewood 3-1 and 6-3 in a conference doubleheader last Friday at Annawan's Howes Park.
That sweep has the Titans a game behind first-place United (10-2, 6-1). Annawan-Wethersfield already has faced the Red Storm, the teams splitting a twinbill just over a week ago
"Elaina is a heckuva catcher and an outstanding athlete, Paige is a good third baseman and her bat is really strong, and Sophie is normally a first baseman, but we moved her to second and she's done a good job there," Burkiewicz continued. "Olivia's normally an infielder, but we had a need in right field, so we moved her there and she's doing good."
Burkiewicz felt that last year's squad had the potential to bounce back after a '19 campaign that produced an 11-13 finish (7-9 LTC) and ended with a 4-1 loss to Rockridge in the IHSA Class 2A regionals. However, the cancellation of the spring season due to COVID-19 thwarted those plans.
"We had some pretty high aspirations last year," he said. "Daci (No. 1 pitcher Daci Hier) was back, and we had seniors like Lexi (Nichols), Kaley (Peterson), Kaitlin (Witte) and Keagan (Rico). We were all pumped for last year, but we didn't get the opportunity to see what we could do."
Now a junior, Hier is one of the team's veteran leaders, together with senior outfielder/first baseman Erin Forsythe (.296, six RBIs), and has blossomed this year with an 8-0 record in addition to batting .366 with nine RBIs. She picked up both of the wins against Ridgewood, including a three-hit, seven-strikeout performance in A-W's 3-1 first-game victory.
"Daci's gotten stronger as the season's gone on, and we felt she was in position to win both games (last Friday)," Burkiewicz said. "She got them off balance in both games.
"She loves to pitch, and what gave her a lot of confidence was being a couple of innings away from possibly shutting down Rockridge in the regionals in 2019."
While Burkiewicz quickly admits that securing an LTC title is very much a team goal, he is looking ahead to the postseason and a shot at earning the program's second regional title to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2011 A-W team's Class 1A regional championship run.
"Conference is a goal of ours, it's in play, but the main goal is the postseason," he stated. "We'll have a very busy final week with six games in five days, so we're going to try to protect Daci as much as we can. When the postseason rolls around, she'll have every game."