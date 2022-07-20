'Annoying' Beavers give North Union fits to reach 2A title game

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Wilton High School softball team wants to be annoying.

Chants and cheers from the dugout are common for nearly all prep softball teams. But the Beavers take it to another level as the noises from the Wilton bench can sometimes resemble primal screams.

It’s all part of a bigger plan for Wilton, the sixth seed in the Class 2A state tournament.

On Wednesday, the Beavers had a lot to yell about as they advanced to the championship game by defeating second-seeded North Union 14-1 in six innings in Wednesday’s semifinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.

"Once we got on the board, hits just came," junior shortstop Taylor Drayfahl said. "I don't think they expected that, hit after hit. Even with two outs.

"We want to be the annoying team. Not only do we want the other team to hear us, we want to be the louder of the two teams playing. It sets the tone for us. The more energy we create, it gets to (the other team). It drops their body language and their attitude. And that carries over to how they play."

Wilton (28-6) will take on River Valley Conference adversary and fourth-seeded Iowa City Regina (23-11) in the title game on Friday at 5 p.m. In RVC conference play, the sides split two games this season.

The win clinches the Beavers’ best finish at state, the program’s sixth appearance. The best showing previously came last season, when the team took fourth. The Beavers also placed in 2009 (fifth) and in 1994 (sixth).

"I don't think anybody here expected us to be in the championship," Wilton coach Kortney Denkman said. "Last year, we absolutely had that expectation. These girls haven't had that target on their back and have been playing loose all year."

Wilton's defense and base running were crisp and the offense was relentless.

"We have a special team in how our lineup is made up," Denkman said. "Everyone hits, and when the bottom of the order comes through, that feeds into the top. That's something we're very fortunate to be able to do and it keeps the defense on their toes at all times.

"We've come a very, very long ways. We lost to Regina (7-1) the first game of the season. We had to gain cohesiveness as a group. But as the year went on, it grew and they've come together. Every girl on the team has done their part. Whether it's going crazy in the dugout or getting hits and outs in the field."

The pressure put on the Warriors’ defense forced North Union (33-4) into five errors while the club could muster only six hits against Wilton pitcher Charlotte Brown.

Brown (27-6) struck out four and walked one in earning the complete-game win. The junior also added an RBI in the sixth.

"We knew (North Union) was going to be a tough team," Brown said. "But we needed to not only match their energy, but exceed it.

"We always try to be the loudest, most annoying team anybody will face. Show them what Wilton softball is all about. We're capable of beating anybody."

The only North Union run came in the third when Emily Meyer doubled in Sam Nielsen, who singled. Meyer pitched for North Union and took the loss to fall to 33-4 in 2022.

Both Brown and Meyer have been heavily relied upon by their teams. Combined, the clubs have only had other pitchers in the circle for a little over 20 innings.

Wilton's performance was capped off by a seven-run sixth in which the Beavers sent 11 batters to the plate. The last Beaver runs came on a two-run double by Drayfahl, the Wilton leadoff hitter. The junior shortstop went 4-for-5 with three driven in. She also scored twice.

Her first run-producing hit came in the first after No. 9 hitter Catie Hook doubled in two.

Senior right fielder Peyton Souhrada recovered from an 0-for-4 game in the Beavers’ 7-4 quarterfinal win over Logan-Magnolia to go 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

"Bouncing back individually just gave me more confidence. It showed that one rough game isn't going to stop me," said Souhrada, a first-team all-stater as a junior and Cornell College recruit. "As a team, this game really showed what we can do. We can hit one through nine. And even if we have two outs on us, we can start a rally at any time."

Souhrada’s outfield mate, Payton Ganzer, reached on her final two plate appearances and had an RBI and run.

Ganzer was a standout in the field, too. The Upper Iowa University commit made a tremendous diving catch in center for the penultimate out, setting up a grounder to Drayfahl to end it.

North Union threatened in the fourth down 7-1, putting two on with one out. But a fly ball to Ganzer in shallow center turned into an inning-ending double play as the senior threw a perfect dart to third baseman Jessica Clark to retire the side and send the Wilton faithful into a frenzy.

"We want to be as loud as possible, get in their heads in any way we can," Souhrada said. "Just be annoying and try to get in their heads.

"It helps us stay hyped, too."