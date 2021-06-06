Are trio snap long softball title droughts

For its first 15 seasons following its establishment in the 1990-91 school year, the Kewanee High School softball program looked destined for greatness.
Between their debut season in the spring of '91 and 2005, the Boilermakers posted 11 winning seasons along with a pair of .500 finishes. Highlighting that period was a run of three straight Class A regional championships from 2002-04 under Karen VanDyke, who had succeed the club's first head coach, Frank Tocha.
That three-season span produced a combined 77-18 record, with the 2003 squad setting a single-season record with 26 wins and the following year's team tying that mark. Sectional-final losses to eventual state qualifiers Sherrard in '02 and Rockridge in '04 kept the Boilers from potential trips to East Peoria.
Now, following a lengthy lean period since its last winning season in '05, Kewanee is back on the area softball map after winning its first regional title in 17 years.
"We're still in the hunt. It's a great feeling," said Kewanee coach Rob Weston. "We've been trying to change the culture a bit with some young talent, and we're still young, we've only got one senior (shortstop Josie DeBord) on our roster this year."
In his second season with the Boilers, Weston oversaw the beginnings of a turnaround when his 2019 club finished 13-13 to stop a string of 13 consecutive losing seasons. After last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kewanee has continued its upward trajectory.
After topping Monmouth-Roseville 12-2 to capture a Class 2A regional crown, the Boilermakers are 17-8 and go into the sectional round as one of the hottest teams around with nine consecutive wins.
"Having last year would've been so important," Weston said. "We had pretty much the same group as this season, and it was important for them to get that year's worth of experience."
At the top of the Boilermaker batting order, junior pitcher/first baseman Kendal Bennison and sophomore pitcher/infielder Makaela Salisbury get things started. Bennison is hitting .450 with eight doubles, 14 RBIs and 39 runs, with Salisbury checking in at .451 with seven doubles, seven triples, 26 RBIs and 31 runs.
Junior catcher Lainey Kelly (.440, eight doubles, six home runs, 29 RBIs) and DeBord (.405, nine doubles, 26 RBIs) add further pop to the lineup. In the pitching circle, Salisbury (7-4, 3.07 ERA, 47 strikeouts) and Bennison (6-2, 3.04, 53 Ks) also set the pace.
"Going down to play (Stanford) Olympia, we feel like we've got nothing to lose," Weston said of Tuesday's sectional semifinal matchup. "The nice thing is that they played Peru St. Bede in the regional finals. St. Bede played them tough (a 4-2 loss), and we split with St. Bede this year."
Rams, Titans also end regional droughts: Two teams also ending lengthy regional-title dry spells last week were Riverdale (16-5) and Annawan-Wethersfield (18-4), both of which had gone 10 years since their last championship runs.
The Rams feature a mix of veteran experience in the senior pair of pitching ace Ashlyn Hemm (12-2, 0.47 ERA, 210 strikeouts) and leadoff hitter Sydney Haas (.367, 13 RBIs, 25 runs). Young guns including sophomore shortstop Alivia Bark (.762, 10 doubles, four home runs, 27 RBIs) and freshman outfielder Alexis Duke (.371, 12 RBIs, 15 runs) add to the Rams' strength.
"I think with us losing last season, that makes this even more special," said Riverdale coach Randy Creen, an assistant on the 2011 regional-title team whose club shut out Stillman Valley 8-0 on the road to clinch the crown behind Hemm's no-hit, 19-strikeout gem.
"I didn't say anything to them (about the 10-year title drought) until afterwards, because I didn't want to put any pressure on them."
Meantime, the A-W Titans also got strong pitching and timely hitting to bring home a regional plaque, with junior ace Daci Hier (16-1) recording 13 strikeouts in a 6-1 win over Lincoln Trail Conference rival United.
"Daci usually throws some good ones, but she was on her game that day," said A-W coach Jason Burkiewicz. "United has a very good hitting lineup, and she went from five strikeouts the first time against them to 13 strikeouts that day."
Hier is also among the club's top batters with a .383 average, six doubles, three triples, 15 RBIs and 25 runs. Freshman infielder Paige Huffman (.467, 12 doubles, 20 RBIs, 27 runs) and the sophomore duo of infielder Kennadi Rico (.426, 20 RBIs, 27 runs) and outfielder Jaydn Wise (.375, six doubles, 23 RBIs, 19 runs) add extra offensive pop.