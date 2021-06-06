Are trio snap long softball title droughts

After topping Monmouth-Roseville 12-2 to capture a Class 2A regional crown, the Boilermakers are 17-8 and go into the sectional round as one of the hottest teams around with nine consecutive wins.

"Having last year would've been so important," Weston said. "We had pretty much the same group as this season, and it was important for them to get that year's worth of experience."

At the top of the Boilermaker batting order, junior pitcher/first baseman Kendal Bennison and sophomore pitcher/infielder Makaela Salisbury get things started. Bennison is hitting .450 with eight doubles, 14 RBIs and 39 runs, with Salisbury checking in at .451 with seven doubles, seven triples, 26 RBIs and 31 runs.

Junior catcher Lainey Kelly (.440, eight doubles, six home runs, 29 RBIs) and DeBord (.405, nine doubles, 26 RBIs) add further pop to the lineup. In the pitching circle, Salisbury (7-4, 3.07 ERA, 47 strikeouts) and Bennison (6-2, 3.04, 53 Ks) also set the pace.

"Going down to play (Stanford) Olympia, we feel like we've got nothing to lose," Weston said of Tuesday's sectional semifinal matchup. "The nice thing is that they played Peru St. Bede in the regional finals. St. Bede played them tough (a 4-2 loss), and we split with St. Bede this year."