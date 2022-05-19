 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area IHSA Regional Softball Finals

CLASS 2A ROCKRIDGE REGIONAL

No. 1 Rockridge (29-0) vs. No. 6 Riverdale (14-13): Today at 4:30 p.m. at the Rockridge High School diamond in Edgington.

FYI: The Rockets are looking for their seventh consecutive regional championship and to extend their 59-game winning streak in the process; a win would make Rockridge only the second team (behind Casey-Westfield's 69-game winning streak in 1997-98) to reel off 60 consecutive victories. ... The Rams are looking to win consecutive regional titles for the first time in program history, but will face a tall order. In two Three Rivers West Division meetings with the Rockets, Riverdale lost both and was outscored 23-1.

CLASS 2A KEWANEE REGIONAL

No. 2 Erie-Prophetstown (13-3) vs. No. 3 Sherrard (16-7): Today at 4:30 p.m. at Northeast Park.

FYI: This is the seventh consecutive regional-final appearance for the Panthers, who look to get over the hump and bring home the second regional title plaque in program history to go with E-P's Class A championship in 2000. ... This is the third meeting between the Three Rivers West rivals, with E-P topping the Tigers twice with a pair of 3-0 wins a month ago. ... Sherrard is looking for its first regional championship since 2016.

CLASS 1A ALWOOD REGIONAL

No. 2 Ridgewood (24-5) vs. No. 5 ROWVA-Williamsfield (15-14): Today at 4:30 p.m. at the Alpha Ball Park.

FYI: The Spartans look to make history on their home field by winning their first regional championship; Ridgewood last reached the regional finals three years ago, falling 2-1 to Princeville. ... During the regular season, the Spartans topped R-W 7-3 and 5-2 in an April 23 Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader. ... The Cougars advanced to the 1A super-sectional round last spring, falling 11-4 to eventual third-place state finisher Orangeville.

CLASS 1A PEARL CITY REGIONAL

No. 2 Pearl City (22-5) vs. No. 5 Fulton (11-11): Today at 4:30 p.m. at Pearl City High School.

FYI: The Steamers seek the second regional title in their history, their first crown coming in 2018. ... This is Fulton's first meeting with Pearl City this season; although both are members of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, they compete in different divisions. ... The Lady Wolves look to win back-to-back regionals for the first time since winning four straight from 2014-17.

