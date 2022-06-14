Area quartet earn first-team ICA All-State softball honors

TERRY DUCKETT
Postseason recognition continues to come in for several of the Illinois Quad-Cities area's premier softball players.
Four of the area's best were honored by the Illinois Coaches Association as first-team all-state picks, with many more local standouts earning second- and third-team recognition.
Two of those four ICA first-team all-state honorees are members of Rockridge's 35-0, IHSA Class 2A state championship team, with a third representing Western Big 6 Conference champion Rock Island (22-7).
For the Rocks, senior shortstop Taylor Pannell was the area's lone first-team selection in Class 3A. The University of Tennessee-bound standout batted .444 with a team-best 13 home runs and 48 runs scored to go with 13 doubles.
In Class 2A, the Rockets' duo of junior first baseman Payton Brown and sophomore pitcher/infielder Kendra Lewis both earned first-team kudos.
Brown belted a single-season record 17 home runs and also posted team-highs with a .542 batting average, 20 doubles, 58 RBIs and 55 runs scored. She also stole 12 bases and went 4-0 in limited pitching duty this past spring.
Lewis, the ace of the Rockridge pitching staff, went 25-0 and now has a 42-0 career record in two seasons. She posted a 0.96 ERA and 222 strikeouts, and also batted .444 with 18 doubles, two triples, four homers, 35 RBIs and 30 runs.
Joining Brown and Lewis on the 2A first team is Riverdale junior shortstop and Wisconsin commit Alivia Bark. She led the Rams (14-14) with a .580 average, 11 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 42 RBIs and 34 runs scored.
Moline, E-P, Rockridge duos named ICA second team: Among the area standouts earning second-team all-state honors from the ICA, Moline (20-13), Erie-Prophetstown (15-4) and Rockridge each had two selections.
For the Maroons, senior infielder Kaylie Holtam and junior outfielder Macy Walston got second-team nods in Class 4A. Holtam hit .443 with 16 RBIs and 18 doubles, with Walston notching a .457 average with seven doubles, 19 RBIs and 34 runs.
The Class 2A regional champion E-P Panthers were represented on the all-state honor roll by senior outfielder Jaden Johnson and junior pitching ace Aylah Jones. Johnson batted .500 with eight doubles, 23 RBIs and 21 runs, while Jones went 14-4 with a 1.13 ERA and 164 strikeouts in addition to batting .327 with three doubles, five triples and 22 runs scored.
For the Rockets, senior catcher Bailah Bognar and junior outfielder Kori Needham earned second-team accolades. Bognar batted .396 with nine doubles, seven homers and 33 RBIs, with Needham checking in at .398 with nine doubles, three triples, nine homers, 36 RBIs and 37 runs.
Several other area clubs had one second-team pick each. That includes Rock Island senior pitcher/infielder Campbell Kelley in 3A. She batted .372 with six doubles, three homers and 26 RBIs while compiling an 11-4 record with a 2.81 ERA and 89 strikeouts.
In 4A, United Township senior infielder Kaylie Pena earned second-team honors after posting a .495 average with 12 doubles, three homers, 15 RBIs and 35 runs.
Sherrard (16-8) and Mercer County (15-14) each had one second-team pick in 2A. Representing the Tigers is senior infielder Bella Dean (.456, 14 doubles, six home runs, 35 RBIs, 39 runs); the Golden Eagles are represented by junior infielder Madi Frieden (.574, 15 doubles, six triples, two homers, 28 RBIs, 51 runs).
In 1A, first-time regional champion Ridgewood (25-6) placed sophomore infielder and pitching ace Mya Brown on the second team. She went 14-4 with a 1.67 ERA and 247 strikeouts in addition to hitting .366 with seven doubles, three triples, seven homers, 30 RBIs and 41 runs.
Third team: Ten more area players earned third-team ICA All-State mention, a group led by Moline senior pitcher/infielder Kayla Collins (.376, five doubles, 30 RBIs), and her teammate, sophomore catcher Alaina Diaz (.541, seven doubles, three homers, 16 RBIs), in Class 4A.
In 3A, Rock Island senior outfielder Bella Allison (.343, 21 RBIs, 33 runs) earned third-team honors. In 1A, Annawan-Wethersfield senior pitching ace Daci Hier (13-5, 1.42 ERA, 179 strikeouts) and Galva junior infielder Libby Anderson (.547, 21 RBIs) were likewise honored.
Class 2A had five third-team honorees, including Kewanee's duo of senior catcher/infielder Lainey Kelly (.389, eight doubles, six homers, 38 RBIs) and junior infielder/outfielder McKensey Stontz (.427, seven doubles, 10 homers, 36 RBIs, 36 runs).
They were joined by Sherrard junior infielder Teagan Nees (.402, six doubles, 39 runs), Orion freshman infielder/outfielder Lainey Kunert (.425, six doubles, 22 runs) and Riverdale freshman catcher/infielder Breckin DeLaRosa (.419, 10 doubles, four homers, 28 RBIs).
