Area softball power Rockridge built for the long haul

One of the hallmarks of Rockridge softball during John Nelson's tenure as head coach has been the program's constant ability to replace graduated top-flight talent.
Despite losing three senior starters from last year's Class 2A third-place state squad — Illinois Coaches Association All-State picks Kadey Garrett (outfield) and Amelia Thomas (shortstop/pitcher), plus second baseman Addison Riley — the Rockets' cupboard was still well-stocked for the 2020 season.
The IHSA's cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic will unfortunately bring an early end to the prep careers of Rockridge's four returning seniors, including first team All-Three Rivers West Division DP Hailee Dehner (.410, 11 doubles, six home runs, 52 RBIs in 2019) and second team outfielder Grace Irwin (.333, 33 runs, 17 RBIs).
Again though, the Rockets will reload rather than rebuild when they return to the diamond next spring as four members of last year's All-TRAC West squad will be back.
Leading that quartet is the junior duo of first-team pitcher Olivia Drish and second-team outfielder and ICA All-State pick Lea Kendall. Kendall batted .535 and scored 54 runs while driving in 20 more. Drish, who also sees duty at third base, turned in a 10-7 record with a 2.65 ERA and 71 strikeouts. She also batted .364 with seven doubles, five homers and 32 RBIs.
The sophomore battery of pitcher/infielder Lexi Hines (second team All-TRAC West) and catcher Bailah Bognar (honorable mention) still have two more years in a Rockridge uniform. Hines also earned ICA All-State kudos after going 9-0 with a 3.56 ERA and batting .439 with 12 doubles, six homers, 36 RBIs and 31 runs.
TRAC West challengers also well-stocked: Conference runner-up Orion will graduate two All-Conference seniors — first-team first baseman/pitcher Tori Werkheiser (.356, four doubles, eight homers, 33 RBIs; 6-4 record) and second-team third baseman Grace Kerker (.361, seven doubles, six homers, 30 RBIs, 21 runs).
Like their rivals from Rockridge, the Chargers will still have plenty of talent back as five other All-TRAC West honorees will return in 2021, including unanimous first-team pitcher and ICA All-Stater Jenna Drish (11-6, 4.12 ERA, 124 strikeouts; batted .457 with six doubles, 10 homers and 37 RBIs).
Another junior All-Stater, shortstop Marly Lillibridge, was an honorable mention pick after hitting .505 with 10 doubles, four triples, five homers, 39 RBIs and 42 runs. Two more juniors, second baseman Lilly Bergstrom (.307, 16 RBIs, 18 runs) and catcher/outfielder Kati Kratzberg (.329, 18 RBIs, 27 runs), joined sophomore outfielder Bre Payne (.355) on the honorable mention list.
Riverdale, which finished a game behind Orion in the league standings, will be returning a pair of junior all-conference honorees, first-team pitching ace Ashlyn Hemm (8-3, 1.28 ERA, 143 Ks; .328 with six doubles, 12 RBIs and 20 runs) and second-team outfielder Sydney Haas (.420, 17 RBIs, 15 runs), in '21.
However, the Ram lineup will take a hit next spring with the impending graduation of first-team catcher Lauren Anderson (.362, five doubles, 23 RBIs), second-teamers Addison Gelande (.441, five homers, 22 runs, 21 RBIs) and Alecea Mendoza (.293, 15 runs), and honorable-mention pitcher/first baseman Madison Bonertz (.275, 10 RBIs; 4-4 record).
Fulton will lose two senior All-State standouts in infielder Emily Schipper (.386, five doubles, five homers, 20 RBIs) and outfielder Emily Banker (.441, seven doubles, 18 RBIs, 15 runs), along with fellow first-team All-Conference pick Kylee Sweenie (.348, eight doubles, three homers, 25 runs).
Second-team All-Conference pitcher Ally Curley is also set to graduate, but the Steamers do have two All-Conference juniors to build around next year in first-team pitcher Liz Fish (7-5, 4.43 ERA, 49 strikeouts; .422 batting average) and infielder Faith Ottens, who hit .397 and scored 29 runs.
Sherrard is definitely excited for its future with a young nucleus back next year, led by sophomore shortstop and first-team All-TRAC West standout Bella Dean (.479, seven doubles, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, 32 runs).
Junior second-team pitcher Kaitlyn Woods, who also batted .435 with 10 doubles and 25 RBIs, and her classmate, honorable mention infielder Megan Russell (.368, 29 runs), will also lead the Tigers next spring.
Erie-Prophetstown: The reigning Three Rivers East champion Panthers will graduate one ICA All-State and first team All-TRAC East pick in shortstop Erica Thulen (.475, 13 doubles, eight triples, 34 RBIs, 35 runs), but will return another in sophomore outfielder Jaden Johnson, who hit .478 with 12 doubles, five triples, three homers, 29 RBIs and 42 runs last year.
The junior trio of second-team pitcher/outfielder Corrie Remley (10-3, 2.86 ERA, 63 Ks; .351 with six doubles and 21 RBIs), catcher Ady Scott (.378, 11 doubles, 34 RBIs) and third baseman Makenzie Glassburn (.349, six doubles, 26 RBIs) will further bolster E-P's lineup in 2021.
Kewanee: The Boilermakers will have several key pieces back next year in their continued rebuild, with the second-team All-TRAC East sophomore duo of pitcher Kendal Bennison (13-10, 4.61 ERA, 120 Ks; batted .346 with 17 RBIs) and outfielder Rachael Brown (.368, 16 runs) and junior outfielder Rylee Cooper (.267, 19 runs) all returning.
Lincoln Trail Conference: 2019 LTC runner-up Mercer County will be hit hard by graduation this spring, losing three returning All-Conference players — first-team second baseman Lillian Hucke (.462, four doubles, 28 RBIs, 31 runs), second-team catcher Chloe Kirkhove (.389, six doubles, 14 RBIs) and honorable mention first baseman Sheridan Hank (.356, seven doubles, 21 RBIs).
Ridgewood will have junior shortstop and first-team All-LTC pick Kendall Lewis (.421, eight doubles, three homers, 30 runs, 26 RBIs) back in '21, along with her classmate, second-team third baseman Sarya DeLeon-Harreld (.398, four doubles, 22 runs).
Also returning will be Annawan-Wethersfield's second-team sophomore pitching ace Daci Hier (6-5, 3.36 ERA, 67 Ks; batted .306).
