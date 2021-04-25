AREA SOFTBALL: Rockets look to add to legacy

EDGINGTON — Along with all other area teams, the Rockridge High School softball squad spent the spring of 2020 on the sidelines in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their downtime, the Rocket players continued to practice and work whenever and wherever they could, anticipating the day they would again be able to put on the maroon and white.

Coming into the 2021 prep season ranked No. 1 among Illinois Class 2A teams for the third year in a row, the Rockets have not missed a step. With one week of action under its collective belt, Rockridge is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard, 2018 Class 3A state champion Rock Island and a much-improved Kewanee club.

"We lived by the philosophy, `Work while you wait,' and they definitely put in the work to tackle this season," said Rockridge coach John Nelson, whose club won the 2A state crown in '18 — its second in a three-year span — and followed with a third-place finish in the spring of 2019.

"Credit goes to our captains and team leaders for keeping the kids focused, along with their travel team coaches. They kept them playing in states where they were allowed to play, and continued to develop them. They don't get nearly enough credit, so a huge thanks to them."