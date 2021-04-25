 Skip to main content
AREA SOFTBALL: Rockets look to add to legacy
ILLINOIS PREP SOFTBALL

AREA SOFTBALL: Rockets look to add to legacy

EDGINGTON — Along with all other area teams, the Rockridge High School softball squad spent the spring of 2020 on the sidelines in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their downtime, the Rocket players continued to practice and work whenever and wherever they could, anticipating the day they would again be able to put on the maroon and white.

Coming into the 2021 prep season ranked No. 1 among Illinois Class 2A teams for the third year in a row, the Rockets have not missed a step. With one week of action under its collective belt, Rockridge is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard, 2018 Class 3A state champion Rock Island and a much-improved Kewanee club.

"We lived by the philosophy, `Work while you wait,' and they definitely put in the work to tackle this season," said Rockridge coach John Nelson, whose club won the 2A state crown in '18 — its second in a three-year span — and followed with a third-place finish in the spring of 2019.

"Credit goes to our captains and team leaders for keeping the kids focused, along with their travel team coaches. They kept them playing in states where they were allowed to play, and continued to develop them. They don't get nearly enough credit, so a huge thanks to them."

Sharing the captaincy of this year's Rockridge squad are its two seniors, pitcher/first baseman Olivia Drish and centerfielder Lea Kendall, together with the junior duo of catcher Bailah Bognar and pitcher/shortstop Lexi Hines and sophomore pitcher/infielder Payton Brown.

With the exception of Brown, all were part of the Rockets' bronze-medal squad that finished 32-7 two years ago, with Drish and Kendall contributing to the 2018 title team.

In '19, Drish went 10-7 with a 2.65 ERA and also batted .364 and drove in 32 runs. Kendall hit .535 and scored 54 runs, while Hines hit .439 with six home runs and 36 RBIs as well as a 9-0 pitching mark. Both Kendall (second team) and Hines (third team) earned spots on the Illinois Coaches Association's Class 2A All-State roster.

Drish was also a unanimous first-team selection to the All-Three Rivers West squad two years ago, with Hines and Kendall earning second-team honors and Bognar an honorable-mention pick. Other returning veterans are the junior pair of outfielder Keaton Frere and third baseman/shortstop Taylor Sedam.

Among the crop of younger players moving into the lineup, freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis has made an instant splash. She is 12-for-13 at the plate in her first three prep games with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs, and has given up no earned runs in 12 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts and a pair of victories.

All of that firepower has Rockridge favored not only for another deep postseason run, but to capture a fifth straight title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, although a Riverdale club led by senior pitcher/shortstop Ashlyn Hemm looks to challenge for the crown.

"You can't look past Riverdale, especially because of Hemm," Nelson said. "Sherrard was pretty scrappy when they played us (early last week), and Orion with (senior pitcher/first baseman) Jenna Drish will be tough, too."

However, a sense of unfinished business — compounded by last spring's unexpected season-long break — is giving these Rockets ample fuel.

"Getting down to state (two years ago) and missing getting back to the title game by one run was tough, " said Nelson, referring to the Rockets' 5-4 loss to eventual 2019 state champion Beecher in the 2A semifinals at East Peoria's EastSide Centre; they went on to edge Stanford Olympia 2-1 for third.

"Our mantra this year is, `We're back.' I'm proud of the kids for putting in the work, for celebrating each other and pushing each other. I want them to take advantage of every opportunity to play softball, because you never know when it's going to stop."

ILLINOIS AREA SOFTBALL TEAMS TO WATCH

Erie-Prophetstown: The Panthers look to pick up where they left off after finishing 22-9 in 2019. They captured the Three Rivers Conference's East Division title with a 10-2 mark to best Sterling Newman by a game and a half before falling just short of a 2A regional title with a 4-3 title-game loss to league rival Princeton. Junior outfielder Jaden Johnson is a returning unanimous All-TRAC East pick, with the senior duo of pitcher Corrie Remley and catcher Ady Scott earning second team and honorable mention, respectively.

Riverdale: After finishing third in the Three Rivers West Division in 2019 with a 6-3 conference mark, one game behind runner-up Orion, the Rams (12-9) look to be a factor in the '21 TRAC West race with Rockridge and Orion. The Rams will be paced by a pair of returning all-conference standouts, first-team pitcher/shortstop Ashlyn Hemm and second-team outfielder Sydney Haas.

Orion: Coming off a 17-10 finish and advancement to the 2A regional finals, the Chargers have a strong senior class and should also be a force to reckon with. Of the returning seniors, pitcher/first baseman Jenna Drish was a unanimous first-team All-TRAC West pick in '19, with classmates and infielders Lilly Bergstrom and Marly Lillibridge and outfielder Kati Kratzberg all earning honorable mention.

Kewanee: The Boilermakers fielded a young squad in 2019 as they finished 13-13, including a 5-7 mark in the Three Rivers East. But three of their younger players earned all-conference honors, and it is that trio — senior OF Rylee Cooper (honorable mention), and the junior duo of P Kendal Bennison and OF Rachael Brown (second team) — that could have the Boilers on the upswing.

Mercer County: The Golden Eagles have a lot to build on from 2019. After sharing the '18 Lincoln Trail Conference title with Annawan-Wethersfield, they went 21-11 to set a single-season program mark for wins, their 13-3 LTC finish was just one game behind Biggsville West Central, and they lost to Rockridge in the 2A regional finals.

AREA PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kendal Bennison, Jr. P/1B/OF, Kewanee: The second-team All-Three Rivers East pitcher went 13-10 with 120 strikeouts in her rookie campaign, and also batted .346 with five doubles, 17 RBIs and 14 runs.

Bella Dean, Jr. SS, Sherrard: Earned first-team All-Three Rivers West honors in her rookie season, batting .479 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBIs.

Jenna Drish, Sr. P/1B, Orion: Posted an 11-6 record with 124 strikeouts in addition to batting .457 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs to earn her place as a unanimous first-team All-TRAC West pick and an ICA 2A All-State second-team honoree.

Liz Fish, Sr. P/IF, Fulton: A first-team All-TRAC West pick as a pitcher after going 7-5 with 49 strikeouts in '19 in addition to batting .422 with six doubles, 18 RBIs and 17 runs.

Ashlyn Hemm, Sr. P/SS, Riverdale: The first-team All-TRAC West standout was a triple threat with her fielding, pitching (8-3, 1.28 ERA, 143 strikeouts) and hitting (.328, six doubles, 12 RBIs, 20 runs).

Daci Hier, Jr. P/OF, Annawan-Wethersfield: She earned second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors in '19 after batting .306 with 14 runs and posting a 6-5 record with a 3.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

Jaden Johnson, Jr. OF, Erie-Prophetstown: Earned her unanimous All-TRAC East first-team slot and an ICA 2A All-State third-team berth by batting .478 with 12 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 29 RBIs, 42 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Kendall Lewis, Sr. SS, Ridgewood: Batted .421 with eight doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs, 30 runs and seven steals for an 11-15 Spartan squad that fell just one run short of a Class 1A regional championship two years ago.

Marly Lillibridge, Sr. SS, Orion: A third-team ICA 2A All-State pick and an honorable mention All-TRAC West selection, she batted .505 with 10 doubles, four triples, five homers, 39 RBIs and 42 runs for the regional-finalist Chargers.

Kaitlyn Woods, Sr. SS/P, Sherrard: A second-team All-TRAC West pick as a pitcher after winning the bulk of the 11-20 Tigers' games two years ago, she also batted .435 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 25 RBIs.

