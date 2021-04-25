AREA SOFTBALL: Rockets look to add to legacy

EDGINGTON — Along with all other area teams, the Rockridge High School softball squad spent the spring of 2020 on the sidelines in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their downtime, the Rocket players continued to practice and work whenever and wherever they could, anticipating the day they would again be able to put on the maroon and white.
Coming into the 2021 prep season ranked No. 1 among Illinois Class 2A teams for the third year in a row, the Rockets have not missed a step. With one week of action under its collective belt, Rockridge is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard, 2018 Class 3A state champion Rock Island and a much-improved Kewanee club.
"We lived by the philosophy, `Work while you wait,' and they definitely put in the work to tackle this season," said Rockridge coach John Nelson, whose club won the 2A state crown in '18 — its second in a three-year span — and followed with a third-place finish in the spring of 2019.
"Credit goes to our captains and team leaders for keeping the kids focused, along with their travel team coaches. They kept them playing in states where they were allowed to play, and continued to develop them. They don't get nearly enough credit, so a huge thanks to them."
Sharing the captaincy of this year's Rockridge squad are its two seniors, pitcher/first baseman Olivia Drish and centerfielder Lea Kendall, together with the junior duo of catcher Bailah Bognar and pitcher/shortstop Lexi Hines and sophomore pitcher/infielder Payton Brown.
With the exception of Brown, all were part of the Rockets' bronze-medal squad that finished 32-7 two years ago, with Drish and Kendall contributing to the 2018 title team.
In '19, Drish went 10-7 with a 2.65 ERA and also batted .364 and drove in 32 runs. Kendall hit .535 and scored 54 runs, while Hines hit .439 with six home runs and 36 RBIs as well as a 9-0 pitching mark. Both Kendall (second team) and Hines (third team) earned spots on the Illinois Coaches Association's Class 2A All-State roster.
Drish was also a unanimous first-team selection to the All-Three Rivers West squad two years ago, with Hines and Kendall earning second-team honors and Bognar an honorable-mention pick. Other returning veterans are the junior pair of outfielder Keaton Frere and third baseman/shortstop Taylor Sedam.
Among the crop of younger players moving into the lineup, freshman pitcher/middle infielder Kendra Lewis has made an instant splash. She is 12-for-13 at the plate in her first three prep games with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs, and has given up no earned runs in 12 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts and a pair of victories.
All of that firepower has Rockridge favored not only for another deep postseason run, but to capture a fifth straight title in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, although a Riverdale club led by senior pitcher/shortstop Ashlyn Hemm looks to challenge for the crown.
"You can't look past Riverdale, especially because of Hemm," Nelson said. "Sherrard was pretty scrappy when they played us (early last week), and Orion with (senior pitcher/first baseman) Jenna Drish will be tough, too."
However, a sense of unfinished business — compounded by last spring's unexpected season-long break — is giving these Rockets ample fuel.
"Getting down to state (two years ago) and missing getting back to the title game by one run was tough, " said Nelson, referring to the Rockets' 5-4 loss to eventual 2019 state champion Beecher in the 2A semifinals at East Peoria's EastSide Centre; they went on to edge Stanford Olympia 2-1 for third.
"Our mantra this year is, `We're back.' I'm proud of the kids for putting in the work, for celebrating each other and pushing each other. I want them to take advantage of every opportunity to play softball, because you never know when it's going to stop."