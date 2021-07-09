Assumption 10-runs Maquoketa in regional semifinal

Davenport Assumption's softball team had to wait out a delay of nearly three hours Friday night. It didn't deter the Knights.

The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 3A wasted little time jumping on Maquoketa in the first inning of a regional semifinal at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex and eventually rolled to a 11-1 victory in six innings.

Olivia Wardlow led off the bottom of the first inning with a perfectly placed bunt right in front of the plate for an infield hit and quickly stole second base.

After a ground out, Wardlow moved to third but could jog home after teammate Anna Wohlers blasted a laser over the right field wall for her 19th home run of the season to make it 2-0.

Recovering from a right elbow injury, Wardlow did not look hindered at all with her swing and was also throwing the ball around the infield on defense without any apparent problems.

Maddie Loken got to second base on a two-base error by the Cardinals later in the inning and was then chased home by an RBI single from Libby Madden that made it 3-0.

The players were on the field set to start the top of the second when the umpires pulled the teams for the weather delay.