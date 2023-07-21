FORT DODGE — Despite an early deficit Friday, the Davenport Assumption softball team had its chances in the Class 3A softball state championship.

The Knights, trailing 4-0, put leadoff runners on base in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Williamsburg, though, escaped all of those potential issues as the Raiders won the state championship game 4-0 at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex. The Knights joined Mississippi Athletic Conference rivals Pleasant Valley (Class 5A) and North Scott (4A) with second-place finishes this week.

In the seventh, Assumption had the tying run on deck with no outs. But a groundout and a pair of flyouts ended the season and the hopes of a fifth state title.

Overall, the 34-7 Knights left eight on base.

"We had to get four runs, and it’s so hard to play small ball there late when we got those runners on," coach Tyler Edwards said. "Had we had those runners on earlier in the game, then we can move them over and do the things we always do. It would have been hard for us to give up outs in order to move them over and get them in."

Playing through adversity late is something that Williamsburg had been working on late in the season.

The 36-9 Raiders, led by Peyton Driscoll in the circle, were lights out in the second half of the game on defense.

"I think it’s due to our regular season," said Williamsburg’s Jenna Thurm, the all-tournament team captain. "We play a really hard schedule, and we have to battle out of those situations. That really helps us keep calm."

Assumption had to play from behind all game.

The Raiders, who also defeated the Knights during the regular season, scored twice in the first inning on RBI singles by Thurm and Alley Gorsch.

Thurm drove in another run in the third inning after Elle Ridgeway doubled in a run to make it a 4-0 game.

"We knew right away that we needed to get up, and once we got up, it was just keeping everybody comfortable and getting our outs," Thurm said. "(Coach Adam) Berte was talking that four is going to be our magic number. We hit four and ran with it."

Despite the early deficit, Assumption settled in and had opportunities to cut into the deficit. The Knights could not get the key hits when they needed them.

"Once we settled in, I think things slowed down and we were able to hold them," Edwards said. "We got to put up runs. You got to score to win. We just didn’t have enough hits in a row to move them and drive them in."

It was Assumption's sixth trip to the championship game in seven years, and second second-place finish in a row.

Holding back tears, pitcher Leah Maro said she still enjoyed every bit of the season despite the loss.

"I don’t think people thought we would be in this position, but here we are," Maro said. "It didn't go our way, but I think our team has everything to be proud of. They were so much fun, and I would not want to be a part of another team. Like, it was amazing."

Thinking back to all those appearances in the state tournament, Maro said those were the most fun times as a Knight.

"It’s the same amount of excitement every year," she said. "Staying in the dorms, screaming, having a great time. It makes it all better. It’s just a great experience. We all get along. It’s just an awesome program to be a part of."

Assumption graduates five seniors, each a starter this year.

Plenty of underclassmen made appearances in the state tournament, but Edwards said his seniors are going to leave behind a huge hole.

"This group is going to be tough to replace," he said. "They put up a lot of runs, big-time leadership. Our younger girls are going to have to fill that void."