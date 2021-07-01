Assumption breaks out early fireworks display in softball sweep of Bettendorf

"We didn't expect things to turn out like that," Matthys said. "But you know what, when my catcher tells me we're hitting our spots and the pitchers are telling me they're hitting their spots and the balls are still flying all over the park; we're mixing up, going inside, outside and we're throwing five different pitches in one at bat, and they're still hitting the ball out of the park, it is what it is."

Bella Nigey (18-1) held Bettendorf in check for most of the opener, with 11 total strikeouts, nine coming in the first four innings. She lost her shutout bid in the fifth inning as Sophia DelVecchio hit a two-out home run and Emily Rigdon scored on an error to avoid the five-inning mercy rule after Assumption had led 10-0 after the fifth inning.

The game was only extended one extra inning, as Assumption added runs on back-to-back home runs from Maddie Loken and Libby Madden in the sixth.

"I was working on the high part of the zone, keeping batters off balance, keeping them on their toes," Nigey said. "I think we really came out and executed the game plan. ... Having that cushion feels nice but I've still got to work on attacking the zone and doing what I do."