Assumption breaks out early fireworks display in softball sweep of Bettendorf

Assumption couldn’t wait until the Fourth of July to start the fireworks display.
Assumption piled up 36 total hits — including nine home runs — in a doubleheader sweep of Bettendorf, winning both games 12-2 Thursday at Bettendorf High School.
Five different Knights homered, but Anna Wohlers and Syd Roe led the way, each hitting three home runs, including going back-to-back twice in the nightcap.
Wohlers now has 17 home runs this season, but Roe is starting to hit her stride as well, with nine home runs on the season.
"It gives me a lot of confidence (hitting behind Wohlers) because I work with her in the cages and she always gives me critiques when I need it," Roe said. "It was a lot of fun. We were hyped in the dugout and it was a great time."
The win clinches a MAC title share for Assumption (30-3, 15-1), which can clinch outright with one win against Clinton on Monday.
"It always means something because the MAC title is all about how you compete day in and day out and how you come to every single game prepared," Assumption assistant coach Hannah Kelley said. "So to know we have come in day in, day out and have been prepared since the get go, that's huge."
The Knights’ power at the plate had Bettendorf (19-11, 10-4) head coach Bob Matthys resigned to laughter of disbelief at times during the game.
"We didn't expect things to turn out like that," Matthys said. "But you know what, when my catcher tells me we're hitting our spots and the pitchers are telling me they're hitting their spots and the balls are still flying all over the park; we're mixing up, going inside, outside and we're throwing five different pitches in one at bat, and they're still hitting the ball out of the park, it is what it is."
Bella Nigey (18-1) held Bettendorf in check for most of the opener, with 11 total strikeouts, nine coming in the first four innings. She lost her shutout bid in the fifth inning as Sophia DelVecchio hit a two-out home run and Emily Rigdon scored on an error to avoid the five-inning mercy rule after Assumption had led 10-0 after the fifth inning.
The game was only extended one extra inning, as Assumption added runs on back-to-back home runs from Maddie Loken and Libby Madden in the sixth.
"I was working on the high part of the zone, keeping batters off balance, keeping them on their toes," Nigey said. "I think we really came out and executed the game plan. ... Having that cushion feels nice but I've still got to work on attacking the zone and doing what I do."
Assumption picked up right where it left off in Game 2, a two-run home run from Wohlers and a solo shot from Roe spurring the Knights to a quick 4-0 lead after one inning.
Bettendorf responded in the bottom of the frame, Rigdon and Olivia Anderson each hitting two-out, two-run doubles to cut the Assumption lead to 4-2.
But the Knights piled on more runs in the top of the second inning, a Roe single leading to a run after a misplay of the ball in left field, followed up by a two-run double from Maddie Loken to put Assumption up 7-2.
Wohlers and Roe went back-to-back again in the fourth inning, and Lauren Loken followed that up with a two-run shot to cap the home run derby for Assumption, who added its final run on a Bella Schlichting RBI single in the seventh inning. Leah Maro (12-1) picked up the win.
"Our final goal is always a state championship and we always take every at bat seriously," Roe said. "(Winning MAC) means a lot. It's one step closer to a state championship."