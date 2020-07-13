Assumption finishes second in MAC despite sweep

Every year since 2017, Davenport Assumption has snared at least a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title. It won it outright in 2017 and 2019 and shared it with Pleasant Valley in 2018.
That trifecta of conference titles were followed by state titles in Fort Dodge.
For the first time in the Knights' illustrious run, they will finish with the silver medal.
Despite triumphing in the opener on a walk-off single from Carlie Sammon and putting together a five-run fifth inning in the nightcap to sweep Class 4A No. 3 North Scott 4-3, 7-4 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex, it wasn't enough for a fourth straight finish at the top of the MAC.
Class 5A No. 8 Muscatine, powered by an eight-run comeback against Davenport North in Game 1, swept its doubleheader to win the MAC outright and deny Class 3A No. 2 Assumption at least a share Monday night.
“Bottom line, Muscatine did better than most people gave them credit for,” head coach Ron Ferril said. “They earned it.”
Getting swept by Bettendorf, which finished solo third, proved to be what doomed the Knights. They finish the regular season with a record of 16-5, 13-3 MAC, as they open the postseason Wednesday against Columbus at home.
“The only team that can beat us is ourselves. We are very strong,” Sammon said. “These wins were huge for us because we have that confidence.”
Trailing 3-1 in Game 1, Assumption was being bottled up by the Lancers’ Ryann Cheek. At one point, the southpaw retired 10 in a row and 13 of her last 14 entering the seventh.
With little offensive prowess — just six hits — the Knights found other ways, as well as a bit of fortunate bounces, to mount the biggest comeback of the season.
North Scott’s all-state center fielder Brooke Kilburg dropped a flyball to put runners in scoring position with zero outs. A wild pitch made it 3-2 then Maddie Loken hit a sacrifice fly to Kilburg that allowed Gracie Jevyak to cross home and tie the game.
“They’re a good ball club, but anytime you see a pitcher four times, they made adjustments,” Lancers head coach Holly Hoelting said. “How could you pull her in that situation? She’s doing such a great job that it’s just going to be her versus whoever is hitting.”
Lauren Loken reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and was driven home by Sammon in the eighth to ignite euphoria. The senior third baseman, along with Maddie Loken and Helen Sons each had a pair of hits.
Maddie Loken also hit a solo home run in the third to tie the contest at one.
“Like our coach says, it doesn’t matter how ugly the win is,” Sammon said. “We really changed our approaches and that made all the difference.”
In the nightcap, Lauren Loken roped a two-run double and Sammon launched a two-run homer for the big hits in the frame that turned a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 advantage.
Sammon ended the evening with five RBIs – four in Game 2 – while Olivia Wardlow had two hits in and Lauren Loken went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in Game 2.
The Knights finished their last 10 games an even 5-5. They will enter its quest for a fourth straight state championship without Bella Nigey, one of their pitchers, who’s out for the season.
“That’s a pretty devastating blow,” Ferrill said.
North Scott (14-9, 9-7) took the lead in the first inning during both games on run-scoring doubles from Rachel Anderson and Cheek, respectively. Maddy McDermott double-dipped on two-run home runs. The first gave the Lancers a 3-1 lead in the opener; the second trimmed their deficit to 7-4 in the nightcap.
Yet the lineup suffered inconsistencies.
Kilburg had three hits and Anderson had two hits in the opener while the rest of the lineup combined to go 2-for-23 against Leah Maro, who notched her fifth win of the season.
In the nightcap, eight hitters combined for four hits against three Assumption pitchers. The Lancers stranded the bases loaded in the second and a runner was left in scoring position in the fourth.
“It’s about being consistent throughout the whole lineup,” Hoelting said. “We never really string a couple together in a row inning after inning.”
