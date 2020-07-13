Assumption finishes second in MAC despite sweep

Every year since 2017, Davenport Assumption has snared at least a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title. It won it outright in 2017 and 2019 and shared it with Pleasant Valley in 2018.

That trifecta of conference titles were followed by state titles in Fort Dodge.

For the first time in the Knights' illustrious run, they will finish with the silver medal.

Despite triumphing in the opener on a walk-off single from Carlie Sammon and putting together a five-run fifth inning in the nightcap to sweep Class 4A No. 3 North Scott 4-3, 7-4 at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex, it wasn't enough for a fourth straight finish at the top of the MAC.

Class 5A No. 8 Muscatine, powered by an eight-run comeback against Davenport North in Game 1, swept its doubleheader to win the MAC outright and deny Class 3A No. 2 Assumption at least a share Monday night.

“Bottom line, Muscatine did better than most people gave them credit for,” head coach Ron Ferril said. “They earned it.”

Getting swept by Bettendorf, which finished solo third, proved to be what doomed the Knights. They finish the regular season with a record of 16-5, 13-3 MAC, as they open the postseason Wednesday against Columbus at home.