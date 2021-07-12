Assumption girls romp into state tournament

“The girls really have the post-season down with bringing the energy early,” Knights coach Ron Ferrill said. “We knew (Solon) is very talented but we also knew they had some young kids in some key places and we really thought if we could jump on them early and get a few runs, that would really put pressure on them.”

Solon seemed to respond by loading the bases against Nigey in the top of the second with only one out. But Nigey got Ava Stebral to line out to second and then struck out leadoff hitter Hilary Wilson with a change-up.

Nigey finished the game with six strikeouts, four coming on the off-speed pitch that the Spartans never adjusted to.

“Bella did a fantastic job in a couple of tough spots. She made a couple mistakes that put herself in some jams but did an awesome job of getting out of those (situations),” Ferrill said.

The Knights, essentially, put the game away in the bottom of the second inning with four more runs to push the lead to 8-0. The big blow in the inning came from Maddie Loken. Roe had made the lead 5-0 for the winners with an RBI single that drove in Katie Anderson.