Assumption girls romp into state tournament

With a hard-hitting, 26-win team in Solon coming to town for a Class 3A regional final, there was a sense perhaps this was the first real challenge for the Davenport Assumption softball team on Monday night.
As it turned out, not so much.
Assumption jumped on Solon for four runs in each of the first two innings at the St. Vincent Center and rolled from there to an eventual 12-0 win in four innings over the Spartans to clinch the regional title and advance to the state tournament.
Solon (26-13) actually almost got to Knights starting pitcher Bella Nigey in the first inning with some hard-hit balls. The Spartans got a runner to third with two outs before Nigey shut the door.
From there, Assumption (37-3) went right after Solon freshman pitcher Kendall Jensen. Olivia Wardlow walked, was sacrificed to second by Helen Sons and later scored on two wild pitches. Anna Wohlers blasted a solo home run to right centerfield to make it 2-0.
Sydney Roe had a single and Maddie Loken walked. Libby Madden drove in Jessie Wardlow, who was courtesy running for Roe, with a single to push it to 3-0. After a popup, Loken later savvily stole home between the throw home from the catcher to the pitcher during Lauren Loken’s at bat.
The 4-0 lead quickly placed the momentum in the home team’s dugout and took the air, it seemed, out of the visitors.
“The girls really have the post-season down with bringing the energy early,” Knights coach Ron Ferrill said. “We knew (Solon) is very talented but we also knew they had some young kids in some key places and we really thought if we could jump on them early and get a few runs, that would really put pressure on them.”
Solon seemed to respond by loading the bases against Nigey in the top of the second with only one out. But Nigey got Ava Stebral to line out to second and then struck out leadoff hitter Hilary Wilson with a change-up.
Nigey finished the game with six strikeouts, four coming on the off-speed pitch that the Spartans never adjusted to.
“Bella did a fantastic job in a couple of tough spots. She made a couple mistakes that put herself in some jams but did an awesome job of getting out of those (situations),” Ferrill said.
The Knights, essentially, put the game away in the bottom of the second inning with four more runs to push the lead to 8-0. The big blow in the inning came from Maddie Loken. Roe had made the lead 5-0 for the winners with an RBI single that drove in Katie Anderson.
But with two runners on, Loken smoked a line drive to centerfield that Solon’s Monet Barnhouse tried to dive to catch. Barnhouse’s effort was worthy but the ball went under her glove and rolled to the fence.
Isabella Krogman and Roe came around to score and Loken thought she would end up on third base with a triple after watching the events unfold. Ferrill had other ideas.
“I did not think (Ferrill) would send me home, I was shocked,” Maddie Loken said of seeing her coach wave her home. “I just went for it.”
The throw did beat Loken home but the junior made a slick slide around the tag to complete the rare, three-run, inside-the-park home run.
“I am not used to doing that, that was a first,” Loken added with a laugh. “My teammates were very excited but they were also very shocked.”
Up 8-0, the Knights were in control the rest of the way. Loken later added her fourth RBI of the game in the final push of the fourth inning with an RBI single. Lauren Loken tacked on run No. 10 with an infield RBI hit.
Anderson finished off the game with a two-run single to make it 12-0. After Anderson’s line drive to left field, her teammates mobbed the senior near second base as the celebrations began.
This is Assumption’s sixth-straight trip to the state tournament and the winners should be favorites to capture its first state title since 2018.
For a senior like Madden, who is making her fifth trip in a row after being a student manager in eighth grade, it never gets old.